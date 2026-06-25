Housing sales rise 19% across top 9 cities in Q2 2026; Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad see highest growth: Report

Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities rose 19% year-over-year (YoY) to 112,458 units in Q2 2026 compared to 94,864 units during the same time last year. Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad saw the highest increase in housing sales, according to a report released by PropEquity. The report stated that sales rose due to a multi-quarter increase in housing supply at 117,609 units, up 43% YoY, unaffected by the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities rose 19% year-over-year (YoY) to 112,458 units in Q2 2026 compared to 94,864 units during the same time last year. (Representational Photo) ((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

According to the report, on Q-o-Q basis, sales rose 14% while supply rose by 27% in Q2 2026.

The report showed that Navi Mumbai saw the highest increase in sales at 54% on a YoY basis, followed by Chennai at 33%, Hyderabad at 25% and Bengaluru at 20%.

On the other hand, Pune reported increase of 16%, Mumbai at 15%, Thane at 3%. While seven out of the top 9 cities reported increase in housing sales, Delhi NCR and Kolkata reported a fall of 17% and 12% in housing sales.

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“Indian housing market has remained resilient despite the geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East. Southern markets continue to lead growth, while Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have also seen strong demand. Although some regions such as Thane and Delhi-NCR have witnessed relatively softer activity, overall market sentiment remains positive," said Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity.

“An important trend has been the rise in new supply after several quarters of constrained launches leading to stronger absorption levels across key markets. This indicates that demand remains healthy and the ongoing conflict has had minimal impact on the real estate sector.”

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Supply side scenario On the supply front, Navi Mumbai topped with 116% YoY growth at 9902 units followed by Mumbai with 111% growth at 10,438 units, Hyderabad with 75% growth at 18,407 units and Bengaluru with 71% growth at 24,340 units. Markets like Chennai, Pune and Thane saw growth in supply between 6%-41%.

Hyderabad emerged as the second highest housing supply market after Bengaluru displacing Pune, Thane and Delhi-NCR.

Delhi-NCR saw 6% decline in housing supply at 12977 units while Kolkata saw 2% decline at 2608 units.

“We are also witnessing greater interest in the Indian real estate market from investors who were previously evaluating opportunities in the Middle East due to India's economic stability, infrastructure growth and encouraging long-term real estate fundamentals," said Jasuja.