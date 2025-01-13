Godrej Properties enters Hyderabad, launches housing project in Kokapet with a booking value potential of 1300 crore

Godrej Properties on January 13 said it has launched its first project in Hyderabad, Godrej Madison Avenue, with an estimated booking value of ₹1,300 crore. Godrej Properties on January 13 said it has launched its first project in Hyderabad, Godrej Madison Avenue, with an estimated booking value of ₹ 1,300 crore. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

This is the real estate firm’s first premium residential project in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The project is situated on 3 acres of land and will feature 1.2 million square feet of saleable area, offering premium residential apartments in 3—and 4-BHK configurations.

"Thoughtfully planned to complement a modern lifestyle, the development features Manhattan-style landscaped spaces, a Central Park-inspired fountain and a triple-height lobby," the company said.

This project brings to life Manhattan-inspired architecture and design, catering to the evolving preferences of homebuyers seeking sustainable, wellness-driven living spaces in high-potential locations.

Key features include exclusive terrace amenities like a gym, badminton court, and lounge. The project also boasts a range of amenities, including jogging tracks, pickleball courts, water features, and a three-level clubhouse.

Hyderabad's housing market

Hyderabad’s residential market has gained momentum and witnessed increased demand for high-quality homes, driven by a strong IT ecosystem and robust infrastructure development.

Kokapet, known for its proximity to the Outer Ring Road, is a preferred destination for premium residential and commercial developments and has been at the forefront of this growth. Offering a mix of established social infrastructure and proximity to employment hubs.

“We are excited to launch our first project in Hyderabad, which will represent a significant step in our growth journey. Kokapet’s strategic location and infrastructure advantages make it an ideal destination for premium residential developments. Godrej Madison Avenue aligns with our vision of creating sustainable, high-quality homes that cater to the aspirations of discerning buyers seeking thoughtfully designed living spaces,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties.