Great Value Realty launches ₹600 crore luxury residential project in Noida

Noida-based developer Great Value Realty has launched a luxury residential project in Sector 107, Noida, comprising three 46-storey towers, with an investment of ₹600 crore.

The project, Ekanam, which received RERA approval in September, spans 2 million sq ft and will include 280 apartments, 3 and 4 BHK residences ranging from 3525 to 5525 sq ft, and prices starting at ₹7 crore, the company said in a statement.

Payas Agarwal, director, Great Value Realty, said, “The launch of Ekanam marks a defining moment for all of us at Great Value Realty. It embodies our vision to create living spaces that go beyond luxury, where architecture and nature exist in perfect balance.”

Designed by Benoy and executed with the support of leading global and Indian consultants, construction has begun with completion targeted for 2030.

The development will also feature a 1,00,000 sq ft of widespread amenities including a nature-inspired clubhouse designed by Confluence Consultancy, offering a spa, sports bar, art and wellness zones, and other premium amenities. An infinity pool on the 40th floor, touted as Noida’s highest, will provide panoramic city views, the company said.

Out of the total 20 acres of land, 16 acres have already been utilised, and the remaining 4 acres are designated for Ekanam by Great Value, it said.

Noida luxury real estate market Noida’s real estate market has witnessed a surge in luxury housing launches this year. CRC Group had earlier announced the launch of its residential project, CRC The Peridona, with a planned investment of ₹1,500 crore. Spanning 3.1 million sq ft, the development will feature 341 high-end apartments housed in 42-storey towers and is expected to generate a topline of ₹3,200 crore, the company said.

M3M India has also announced that it will invest ₹2,100 crore to develop a new ultra-luxury housing project under the globally renowned Jacob & Co. brand in Noida.

Housing market sales across India’s top eight cities remained steady in Q3 2025, with a total of 87,603 residential units sold, a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Prices rose across all major markets with NCR leading price growth with a 19% YoY increase, followed by Bengaluru (+15%), Hyderabad (+13%), and Mumbai (+7%), according to a report by Knight Frank released on October 7.

