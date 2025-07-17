Search
CRC Group launches 1,500-crore ultra luxury project in Greater Noida with 341 apartments housed in 42-storey towers

Published on: Jul 17, 2025 03:58 pm IST

CRC Group said the project in Greater Noida will feature 4 BHK apartments starting at over 4,000 sq ft, duplex units and two exclusive villas

Noida-based CRC Group on July 17 announced the launch of its luxury residential project, CRC The Peridona, with a planned investment of 1,500 crore. Spanning 3.1 million sq ft, the development will feature 341 high-end apartments housed in 42-storey towers and is expected to generate a topline of 3,200 crore, the company said.

Noida-based CRC Group on July 17 announced the launch of its luxury residential project, CRC The Peridona, with a planned investment of 1,500 crore. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

The company said the development will feature expansive 4 BHK apartments starting at over 4,000 sq ft, duplex units of around 10,000 sq ft, and two exclusive villas, each spanning approximately 15,000 sq ft.

According to the company, 'The Peridona' is located within the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida.

CRC Group stated that the project involves a development outlay of 1,500 crore (excluding land cost) and marks its strategic move into the ultra-premium housing segment.

Also Read: CRC Group to invest 525 cr to develop luxury housing project in Greater Noida

Of the total 3.1 million sq ft planned, around 2.1 million sq ft will be saleable area, while the remaining space will include a nature park and access to the golf course.

The project, spread across seven acres, will feature seven towers, each rising to approximately 42 floors or 160 metres. According to the company, the development will include an 18-hole night golf course, with all 341 units being offered on an invitation-only basis.

Golf course view luxury apartments

The apartments will offer views of the golf course and an adjoining nature park. The project will also house a grand clubhouse spanning over 1 lakh sq ft.

"The Peridona marks our strategic entry into India’s ultra-luxury residential segment. Backed by world-class design and architecture, this development reflects our clear ambition to set a new benchmark for premium living in the NCR," said Kunal Bhalla, founder and CEO of CRC Group.

“The project is envisioned to establish an international standard in luxury condominiums, with a strong focus on sustainable, high-quality living. We have carefully selected best-in-class materials and curated amenities, many being introduced in India for the first time, to deliver a truly exalted lifestyle," Bhalla said.

Also Read: NCR real estate firm collaborates with Dubai-based architect Shaun Killa for luxury housing project in Greater Noida

"From the eco-sensitive design elements and lush green zones to serene water bodies and an iconic clubhouse, every aspect of the ecosystem has been thoughtfully crafted to create one of the finest residential environments in the country," he said.

The project was unveiled in Dubai on July 16 in the presence of several international design and architecture consultants. These included Killa Design, renowned for creating Dubai’s Museum of the Future; Rockwell Group, the New York-based interior designers behind one of Gurugram’s most iconic luxury clubs; Gensler Architects, global leaders in future-ready architectural design; SWA Group, experts in sustainable landscape architecture; and MACE, a global firm specialising in precision project management and execution.

Salil Kumar, director (Marketing and Business Management), CRC Group, said: “This project is a testimony to our commitment to global standards. By integrating international design and delivery capabilities, we are creating not just residences but legacy assets tailored for discerning investors and homeowners. The large, specially designed, beautifully crafted, multi-level clubhouse will be an added attraction for the modern lifestyle of all residents.”

