CRC Group to invest 525 cr to develop luxury housing project in Greater Noida

Noida-based CRC Group said on November 6 that it will invest ₹525 crore to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Greater Noida. Noida-based CRC Group said on November 6 that it will invest ₹ 525 crore to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Greater Noida.

The company will develop 358 apartments in its new housing project CRC Maesta, spread across 4 acres of land in sector 1 of Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension.

"The total investment in this project will be ₹525 crore," said CRC Group founder and CEO Kunal Bhalla, adding the investment includes land cost. He said that the total project cost would be largely met through internal accruals.

CRC Group will perform the ground-breaking ceremony of this new project 'CRC Maesta' on November 9. It will deliver this project in 42 months. This is the fifth real estate project of the group.

CRC Group has collaborated with architect Hafeez Contractor for the project CRC Maesta.

The development includes 358 premium units across five towers of 29, 30 and 32 floors. The project features 3 and 4 BHK residences spread across 1720 sq ft to 2650 sq ft and spans approximately 3.65 acres. Prices start at ₹2.25 crore.

“Our new project is a significant step forward for CRC Group as we enter the ultra-luxury segment,” said Salil Kumar, director - Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group.

Project location

Located just minutes away from Noida’s key sectors 78 and 79 and close to the proposed metro station, CRC Maesta offers connectivity to major commercial and social hubs.

The company has so far completed two housing projects in Haridwar and Greater Noida West, comprising over 1,100 units. There are two projects that are currently under construction.