NCR real estate firm collaborates with Dubai-based architect Shaun Killa for luxury housing project in Greater Noida

Dubai-based architect Shaun Killa has joined hands with Noida-headquartered real estate developer CRC Group to design an ultra-luxury residential project expected to be launched in Greater Noida in early 2025. Dubai-based architect Shaun Killa- (centre) has joined hands with Noida-based real estate developer CRC Group to design an ultra-luxury residential project that it plans to launch in Greater Noida in early 2025.

Shaun Killa is a globally acclaimed architect renowned for Museum of the Future in Dubai and the Bahrain World Trade Center, the world’s first commercial building to feature integrated wind turbines. He has also designed Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Quay Wall Villas, Shebara Resort, The Address Beach Resort, and Sinuoso, among others.

Killa Designs has earlier worked on projects such as Namaste W Hotel in Mumbai and the World in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, among others.

“This is the right time to work on projects in India as the China market is a bit soft at the moment. Having said that, we do not launch too many projects at one go. We believe that design is not a commodity but an art form. We would like to ensure that high quality is maintained in all the buildings that we design,” Killa told reporters at an event held in Noida.

“We don’t rush around for work, clients come to us if there is a synergy,” he added.

“We are excited to bring our design philosophy of sustainability and innovation to this landmark project with CRC Group. Our goal is to create a design that not only stands the test of time but also respects the environment and complements the culture of the region,” he said.

“Our vision for this project is to blend luxury with sustainability in a way that sets new benchmarks for real estate in India. Every detail, from the structure to the interiors, will be thoughtfully designed to offer residents the best in both luxury and green living,” added Killa.

CRC decided to collaborate with a global design firm because ‘We want buyers to spend on a luxury product in India rather than go abroad. They should be able to enjoy all the amenities they are looking for in Dubai right here,” said Kunal Bhalla, founder and CEO of CRC Group.

“We don’t do volumes. The ultra luxury project that we are planning to come up with in Greater Noida is expected to have a club and amenities not seen in NCR before,” he said.

“Killa's expertise in designing sustainable yet luxurious spaces align perfectly with our vision of creating homes that offer both world-class design and eco-conscious living. This project will be an iconic development, not just for Greater Noida but for all of India,” he added.

The upcoming CRC project will feature between 375 to 400 luxury units, with almost 80 of them overlooking the golf course. The size of the units would be more than 5000 sq ft, said people in the know.

The target audience

Kapoor said that with several industries coming up along the Yamuna Expressway, there will be enough demand for luxury housing in the area. “Our target audience includes industrialists working in Noida for several decades as well as professionals. There’s a huge gap that exists between availability of luxury housing products and demand in the NCR market,” he added.

