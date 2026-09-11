Gurugram emerges as potential luxury senior living hub as ageing population drives demand

Gurugram is emerging as a potential large-scale hub for luxury senior living, with its availability of land, healthcare ecosystem, connectivity and concentration of affluent professionals, HNIs, UHNIs and NRIs giving it an edge over land-constrained metros such as Mumbai.

Gurugram is emerging as a potential large-scale hub for luxury senior living. (Photo for representational purposes only) (UNsplash)

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The Association of Senior Living India (ASLI)-JLL report, India’s Silver Economy:, From Niche to Necessity, released on September 8, estimates that India’s organised senior living market could become a $10.1-billion opportunity by 2030. The sector had around 25,050 organised senior living units as of June 2026, with penetration at only 1.5%, indicating significant room for expansion.

Gurugram’s proposition lies in its ability to accommodate larger integrated communities combining residences with healthcare, wellness, recreation and hospitality. Developers DLF, Pioneer Urban, Max Estate, Ashiana Housing and Antara have also laid groundwork for the segment in the city through different formats.

The entry of large developers is also signalling that senior living is moving beyond its traditional retirement-home image. DLF is expected to launch its first senior living project in Gurugram, with an estimated sales potential of around ₹2,000 crore.

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Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers, said the company was looking to create a comprehensive offering for seniors. “DLF aims to create a meaningful offering for seniors in Gurugram. We should be in the market soon, and there is considerable excitement around the product. What we want to do in the senior living space is put together strong infrastructure and support services to make it truly meaningful for seniors. This will be the first such project in DLF’s portfolio, and we are all excited about it.”

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Rishabh Periwal, senior vice-president, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure, said Gurugram was well placed to lead the luxury segment. “Gurugram’s luxury senior living market is defining retirement from a phase of compromise into a premium lifestyle choice. Driven by shifting demographics and affluent NRIs and HNIs seeking global standards for their parents, the demand for spaces blending high end hospitality with premium healthcare has skyrocketed.”

He added that Gurugram’s infrastructure and Haryana’s policy, including an increase in FAR to 3.0, could enable developers to integrate medical facilities with recreational hubs.

The demographic opportunity is substantial. India has 166.9 million people aged 60 and above, according to the report, and this is projected to reach 346 million by 2050. The addressable market of urban, financially independent senior households is expected to rise from 1.7 million in 2026 to 2.1 million by 2030.

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Organised senior living remains significantly underpenetrated, at 1.5% compared with 6-7% in the US and 14-15% in New Zealand. The sector recorded a 14.2% CAGR between 2024 and the first half of 2026, compared with 8.5% between 2019 and 2023.

The gap is particularly stark in assisted living. India has only around 2,100 assisted-living beds, against a projected requirement of about 11,000 by 2030. Existing well-managed facilities are already reporting occupancy rates of 80-85%.

“The JLL–ASLI report highlights a fundamental shift in India’s approach to ageing, with senior living emerging as a significant real estate and lifestyle opportunity. The projected $10.1 billion market by 2030 reflects growing demand for professionally managed communities that offer independence, wellness, security and social engagement," Anil Godara, Managing Director, J Estates said,

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“As urbanisation and changing family structures reshape retirement choices, the opportunity extends beyond major metros to emerging cities with strong connectivity and robust healthcare ecosystems. We believe the next phase of senior living will be defined by integrated, experience-led communities that combine quality housing with wellness and care. This evolution allows building for longevity, dignity and active ageing,” Godara said.

Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing, said senior living was increasingly about quality of life, independence and access to support rather than simply age or retirement.

“Organized senior living will play a pivotal role in meeting the growing demand in the sector,” he said, adding that future communities would cater to varying lifestyles, levels of independence and care requirements, with greater emphasis on wellness, social engagement, convenience and healthcare.

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“This segment offers not just housing, but a holistic ecosystem offering healthcare, security, and social engagement tailored to the needs of India’s ageing population," an expert not wishing to be named told HT.

Also Read: DLF aims to create a 'meaningful' offering for seniors in Gurugram, says Aakash Ohri, MD

The JLL-ASLI report identifies Haryana and Maharashtra as emerging policy blueprints for senior living. While Maharashtra has introduced dedicated planning standards and healthcare linkages, Haryana combines licensing clarity with FAR incentives.

For Gurugram, developers believe this policy support, combined with large development parcels, could help the city build integrated senior communities at a scale difficult to achieve in densely developed metropolitan markets.

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