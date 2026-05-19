Incuspaze leases 60,000 sq ft commercial office space in Million Minds Tech City in Ahmedabad near GIFT City

Incuspaze, a flexible workspace provider has leased 60,000 sq ft workspace at Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), a Grade-A commercial development in Ahmedabad near GIFT City. The MMTC is part of a 65-acre IT SEZ Park being developed by Ganesh Housing, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated on May 17.

Ahmedabad real estate: Incuspaze, a flexible workspace provider has leased 60,000 sq ft workspace at Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), a Grade-A commercial development in Ahmedabad near GIFT City. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the company, the leased asset will have a capacity of over 1,200 seats, and will mark a milestone for the company's Gujarat expansion strategy.

"The company’s total portfolio in the state of Gujarat will go up to approximately 1.7 lakh sq. ft. The acquisition further strengthens Incuspaze’s presence across high-growth commercial corridors linked to GIFT City, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad’s rapidly evolving enterprise ecosystem," the company said in a statement.

“This acquisition is a strategic positioning in one of India’s most future-ready business corridors. The Ahmedabad–GIFT City belt is witnessing strong momentum led by GCC expansion, BFSI growth, fintech investments, and large-scale infrastructure development. Enterprises today are increasingly seeking scalable, managed, and tech-enabled office environments in emerging economic centres, and Million Minds Tech City aligns perfectly with these evolving requirements," said Sanjay Chatrath, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Incuspaze.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

According to the company, the expansion comes at a time when Ahmedabad’s commercial real estate market is witnessing accelerated growth. Industry reports indicate that Ahmedabad recorded nearly 2 million sq ft of office leasing activity in 2025, while GIFT City is expected to account for nearly 35 per cent of the city’s upcoming Grade-A office supply by 2027.

The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar-GIFT City corridor is also rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), supported by Gujarat’s GCC Policy 2025–30, which aims to attract more than 250 GCCs to the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ₹100 crore to add 2 million square feet by 2025-end">Incuspaze to invest ₹100 crore to add 2 million square feet by 2025-end

All about Million Minds Tech City

Ahmedabad-based listed real estate developer, Ganesh Housing, launched Million Minds Tech City (MMTC), an IT SEZ Park spread across 65 acres in Ahmedabad near GIFT City, on May 17. The company said the development is expected to catalyse over 70,000 high-skilled jobs while strengthening Ahmedabad’s emergence as a leading destination for GCCs, technology enterprises, innovation-led businesses and knowledge economy sectors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Million Minds Tech City is envisioned as a large-scale 'city within a city' spread across nearly 65 acres, with an overall planned development potential of approximately 18 million sq. ft. The integrated ecosystem will comprise nearly 10 million sq. ft. of Grade A commercial and technology office spaces, close to six million sq. ft. of premium residential developments, and close to two million sq. ft. dedicated to retail, hospitality, social and lifestyle infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Co-working firm Incuspaze leases 1.15 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the company, the project will be developed in phases. Phase one of the development, comprising approximately 1.3 million sq ft., has already witnessed strong leasing momentum, with nearly 8 lakh sq. ft. leased to leading global and domestic enterprises.