IndiQube signs 52 crore managed office space deal with Japanese e-commerce major in Bengaluru

Managed workspace provider IndiQube Spaces Limited has signed a ₹52 crore managed office deal with a leading Japanese e-commerce company for around 35,000 sq ft in Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, the company said in a statement on April 15.

IndiQube Spaces has signed a ₹ 52 crore deal with a Japanese e-commerce firm for 35,000 sq ft on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, the company said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels )

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The five-year mandate will support the client’s India operations with a fully managed, enterprise-grade workspace, it said.

“The transaction comes at a time when India’s flex office market has crossed 100 million sq. ft., with enterprises increasingly adopting managed workspaces as a strategic lever for faster expansion, operational flexibility and talent access,” the statement said.

Outer Ring Road in particular remains one of the most preferred office corridors for global companies building operations in India, given its concentration of technology campuses, corporate ecosystems, and access to skilled talent, it said.

Rishi Das, co-founder and CEO, said the transaction reflects how global e-commerce firms are rethinking workplace strategies in India. He noted that for global capability centres (GCCs), office spaces are increasingly seen as strategic enablers of collaboration, culture, and execution rather than just physical infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Co-founder Meghna Agarwal said that global enterprises are seeking workplaces that are operationally seamless, highly customised, and aligned with brand identity. “This is especially true for digital and consumer internet companies where team structures can evolve quickly, and employee experience matters deeply. Our focus has been on building a platform that combines customization, operational excellence, hospitality, and technology to exactly serve these requirements,” she said.Also Read: Pune real estate: IndiQube signs ₹54 crore workspace deal for 1,140 seats with GCC client Earlier transactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Co-founder Meghna Agarwal said that global enterprises are seeking workplaces that are operationally seamless, highly customised, and aligned with brand identity. “This is especially true for digital and consumer internet companies where team structures can evolve quickly, and employee experience matters deeply. Our focus has been on building a platform that combines customization, operational excellence, hospitality, and technology to exactly serve these requirements,” she said.Also Read: Pune real estate: IndiQube signs ₹54 crore workspace deal for 1,140 seats with GCC client Earlier transactions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the company had signed a workspace leasing agreement with a leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) client in Pune for 1,140 seats, valued at ₹54 crore. According to a statement issued on March 20, the client leased the seats at the company’s IndiQube Orchid property in Yerwada for a five-year term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the company had signed a workspace leasing agreement with a leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) client in Pune for 1,140 seats, valued at ₹54 crore. According to a statement issued on March 20, the client leased the seats at the company’s IndiQube Orchid property in Yerwada for a five-year term. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the company's statement, the GCC client leased the space for 5 years. The company said that 40% of its portfolio is in leasing to GCCs.

IndiQube is a co-working space platform, offering managed office solutions tailored to startups, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and large enterprises. The company was listed on the stock exchange last year, has a presence in 17 cities and manages over 9.55 million sq ft.Also Read: Flexible workspaces provider IndiQube Spaces files for ₹850 crore IPO

Bengaluru tops flex office space leasing

Flexible office space in India crossed the 100 million sq ft mark, with total inventory tripling between 2020 and 2025 to reach 110–114 million sq ft, growing at a 23–25% CAGR over the past five years. The sector now comprises over 500 operators across nearly 2,600 unique centres. Bengaluru led as the largest flexible workspace market with 30–32 million sq ft of stock, followed by Delhi-NCR at 21–23 million sq ft, a report by CBRE India said.

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Bengaluru is followed by Delhi-NCR with a stock of 21-23 mn sq ft and Pune at 13.6-14.6 mn sq ft Like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR witnesses demand from sectors such as IT, technology and software development, BFSI, and Business Consulting and Professional Services. Pune’s (13.6 to 14.6 mn sq ft) market is driven by sectors such as IT, technology and software development, BFSI, and Engineering and Manufacturing (E&M).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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