 IndoSpace leases 1.25 lakh sq ft warehousing space to C J Darcl Logistics in Bengaluru for nine years - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2024 10:20 PM IST

C J Darcl Logistics Ltd has taken on lease over 1.25 lakh square feet of warehousing space from IndoSpace in Bengaluru for a period of nine years

C J Darcl Logistics Ltd has taken on lease over 1.25 lakh square feet of warehousing space in Bengaluru’s Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park for a period of nine years, IndoSpace said in a company statement on June 26.

IndoSpace has leased 1.25 lakh sq ft warehousing space to C J Darcl Logistics in Bengaluru for nine years(Indospace)

“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with CJ Darcl, extending a warm welcome to their team at our cutting-edge facility in Narasapura,” said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, The Everstone Group.

The IndoSpace Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park is located 54 kilometres from Bengaluru city centre. It is built on a plot spread across 64 acres in an industrial area, the company statement said.

IndoSpace is a Grade A industrial and logistics real estate developer with 52 logistics parks across 11 cities. The brand’s overall footprint spreads across 58 million square feet, delivered and under development.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with IndoSpace. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing our warehousing and distribution capabilities,” said KK Agarwal, Managing Director, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CJ Darcl offers multimodal capabilities and is a leading player in the full truckload (FTL) segment. The company has built a pan-India network covering road/FTL, rail/multimodal, air cargo, and shipping/coastal transportation with a 'technology-first' approach, the company statement said.

The warehousing and distribution (W&D) division of CJ Darcl, which has leased the space in Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park, offers services such as shelf-life maintenance, product mixing, packaging, cross-docking, bar-code scanning, order-fulfilment and other ancillary services.

“At CJ Darcl, Warehousing and Distribution (W&D) is a key vertical in which we have established a strong presence. We believe this partnership with IndoSpace will open new avenues for growth and enhance our W&D capabilities,” said Neeraj Bajaj, Head - W&D, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

