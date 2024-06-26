IndoSpace leases 1.25 lakh sq ft warehousing space to C J Darcl Logistics in Bengaluru for nine years

C J Darcl Logistics Ltd has taken on lease over 1.25 lakh square feet of warehousing space in Bengaluru’s Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park for a period of nine years, IndoSpace said in a company statement on June 26. IndoSpace has leased 1.25 lakh sq ft warehousing space to C J Darcl Logistics in Bengaluru for nine years(Indospace)

“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with CJ Darcl, extending a warm welcome to their team at our cutting-edge facility in Narasapura,” said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman - Real Estate, The Everstone Group.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The IndoSpace Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park is located 54 kilometres from Bengaluru city centre. It is built on a plot spread across 64 acres in an industrial area, the company statement said.

Also read: Grade A warehousing in India to cross 300 million square feet by 2025: Report

IndoSpace is a Grade A industrial and logistics real estate developer with 52 logistics parks across 11 cities. The brand’s overall footprint spreads across 58 million square feet, delivered and under development.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with IndoSpace. This collaboration is a significant step towards enhancing our warehousing and distribution capabilities,” said KK Agarwal, Managing Director, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CJ Darcl offers multimodal capabilities and is a leading player in the full truckload (FTL) segment. The company has built a pan-India network covering road/FTL, rail/multimodal, air cargo, and shipping/coastal transportation with a 'technology-first' approach, the company statement said.

Also read: Industrial and logistics sector records 22.7% YoY demand growth in Q1 2024: Savills India

The warehousing and distribution (W&D) division of CJ Darcl, which has leased the space in Narasapura Industrial and Logistics Park, offers services such as shelf-life maintenance, product mixing, packaging, cross-docking, bar-code scanning, order-fulfilment and other ancillary services.

“At CJ Darcl, Warehousing and Distribution (W&D) is a key vertical in which we have established a strong presence. We believe this partnership with IndoSpace will open new avenues for growth and enhance our W&D capabilities,” said Neeraj Bajaj, Head - W&D, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

Also read: Industrial and warehousing supply in Q1 2024 touches 7 mn sq ft, highest in last two years