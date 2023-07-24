K Raheja group buys 3.7 acre land parcel in Mumbai for 130 crore

K Raheja Corp Realty Pvt Ltd has purchased a land parcel spread across 3.72 acres along Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Mumbai's Mulund West, close to the Mulund check naka, for ₹130 crore for a premium residential project. The company purchased the 15,050 sq m land from Satish Chand Anand and the transaction was registered on June 17, 2023. (Representative)

The company purchased the 15,050 sq m land from Satish Chand Anand and the transaction was registered on June 17, 2023. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of ₹7.80 crore, according to CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm.

This is the second biggest land parcel purchased by the Raheja group recently in eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

In June, the group had entered into a development agreement with Cinevista Ltd for 15,817 sq m (3.91 acre) of land at the television company’s Kanjurmarg studio space for ₹78.35 crore.

The K Raheja Group had also announced the development of two premium housing developments in Juhu micro-market.

Purchased in 2022, it has begun the development of BR House, film-maker BR Chopra's bungalow.