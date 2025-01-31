Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Suburban Project to drive real estate, develop new townships, enhance infrastructure

To decongest Bengaluru, the Karnataka state government on January 30 approved the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project, an initiative to develop Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Magadi, and Bidadi as satellite townships around Bengaluru. The project is expected to enhance road and rail connectivity, significantly improving accessibility. The Karnataka state government on January 30 approved the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project, an initiative to develop Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Magadi, and Bidadi as satellite townships around Bengaluru. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Real estate experts believe this initiative will lead to the emergence of satellite towns in the city outskirts, which in turn can help alleviate the infrastructure stress in Bengaluru to a large extent and unlock new opportunities in peripheral locations where land remains relatively affordable, paving the way for future real estate growth.

"Along with the Peripheral Ring Road, the vision for the integration of satellite towns in Bengaluru Rural district with the urban and suburban areas in the city augurs well for long-term growth, particularly in residential and industrial and warehousing segments. Additionally, the emergence of satellite towns in the city outskirts can alleviate the infrastructure stress in Bengaluru to a large extent," Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India, said.

Expand connectivity: North, South, East, and West

The suburban project will connect key areas across southern, western, and northern Bengaluru.

North Bengaluru: Devanahalli, Nelamangala, and Doddaballapur

East Bengaluru: Hoskote

Southwest Bengaluru: Magadi and Bidadi

Rising real estate interest and price trends

According to real estate experts, property prices in Devanahalli and Doddaballapur have already shown an upward trend.

“We are seeing a surge in plotted developments and villa projects in these areas, with plot prices ranging from ₹2,000- ₹6,000 per sq ft. Nelamangala, however, is yet to see significant real estate interest, and this suburban project is expected to unlock its potential,” said Sunil Singh, Director of Realty Corps.

“Earlier, when Kengeri in the west and Yelahanka in the north were being developed as satellite towns, we saw significant real estate appreciation. Land and apartment prices in Kengeri have now crossed ₹4,000 per sq ft as more companies set up offices there. Similarly, with the new suburban project, we expect a 15-20% increase in real estate values in the designated areas,” said Kiran Kumar, Vice President of Hanu Reddy Realty.

Emerging real estate corridors

Brokers highlight the Hoskote-Devanahalli belt as an emerging corridor that benefits from expressway connectivity between Mumbai and Chennai and the presence of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) industrial parks.

Rental rates in Hoskote have also been on the rise. A 2BHK apartment in the area, which commanded ₹22,000- ₹24,000 in rent six months ago, now fetches ₹25,000- ₹28,000 per month.

“We saw strong interest in Hoskote due to its proximity to the Chennai-Mysuru Expressway and KIADB projects. Prices for plotted developments in the area have surged from ₹2,000 per sq ft two years ago to ₹8,000 per sq ft now,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Bidadi remains an industrial hub, and Magadi retains its agricultural identity. “With its proximity to the Mysuru Expressway, plots in Bidadi are now priced between ₹1,200- ₹2,000 per sq ft. While Bidadi and Magadi haven’t seen substantial real estate growth yet, the announcement of satellite towns is expected to change that,” Singh noted.

Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project’s impact on Bengaluru’s real estate sector

Experts say that the announcement of the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban project can potentially usher heightened real estate development in the peripheral areas such as Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur, Magadi, and Bidadi.

Satellite towns are self-contained urban clusters outside major metropolitan areas but well-connected to the city centre. These areas offer mixed-use development, job creation, and residential facilities, reducing the need for daily commutes into the city.

“The project will primarily drive demand for plotted developments. However, improved infrastructure and commercial activity are essential for apartment projects to gain momentum,” Kumar explained.

Real estate experts predict the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Suburban Project could drive a 15-20% increase in real estate prices in these outskirts over the coming years.

“With enhanced rail and road connectivity, commercial and industrial activity is expected to grow, attracting more residents and eventually leading to the expansion of apartment developments,” Singh concluded.