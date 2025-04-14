Lodha versus Lodha: Brothers settle trademark dispute through mediation

The Lodha brothers—Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha—and their companies have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under family mediation, a statement issued by both parties said on April 14. Abhishek Lodha-led Macrotech Developers to retain exclusive rights over ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’ brand name, a statement issued by both the parties said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The two brothers have ‘amicably resolved all outstanding disputes ‘under the guidance of their parents,’ a statement issued by both the parties said on April 14.

The following has been agreed and confirmed by the parties: Macrotech Developers Ltd. (“MDL”), is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use, the brand names ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’, the statement said.

Abhinandan Lodha, is the owner of, and has the exclusive right to use the brand name ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ (“HoABL”), it said.

‘Lodha Group’ and ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha’ have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate this widely, it said.

Abhinandan has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or MDL or other businesses of Abhishek. Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan, the statement said.

“Both Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha express their heartfelt gratitude to Justice R.V. Raveendran (Retd.), whose guidance in the mediation process was invaluable. The family is grateful to the Hon’ble Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to follow the process of mediation. They also extend their sincere appreciation to all family elders and well-wishers who provided their counsel and support throughout the resolution process,” the statement added.

On January 31, the Bombay High Court had appointed a former Supreme Court Justice R V Raveendran as mediator to facilitate discussions, aiming for a resolution within five weeks.

Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, the two real estate developers, were in the news after listed real estate firm Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, where Abhishek Lodha is the Managing Director, filed a 5000-crore lawsuit against his younger brother’s firm, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), over allegations that the latter was unlawfully using the ‘Lodha’ or ‘Lodha Group’ brand name.

The Lodha brothers are sons of BJP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and they reached a settlement in 2015.After the 2015 separation, Abhishek Lodha continued to operate under the umbrella of Lodha Group, founded in the 1980s by Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The company was listed in April 2021.