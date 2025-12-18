Low-AQI homes emerge as a new luxury housing offering amid rising air pollution

As Indian cities grapple with worsening pollution, real estate developers are increasingly introducing low-AQI homes equipped with advanced air-filtration systems, sensor-driven ventilation and in-project green spaces as the next upgrade in luxury housing. As pollution worsens across Indian cities, developers are pitching low-AQI homes with air filtration, smart ventilation and green spaces as the next luxury upgrade, with wellness driving buyer demand. (Representational Image) ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The trend has sparked debate over a critical question: should clean air, once taken for granted, be packaged as a premium lifestyle feature? Critics argue that while such technologies may improve indoor air quality, they risk becoming just another marketing tool in a sector constantly seeking new differentiators. The discussion also highlights a deeper concern: whether access to clean air should be sold as a luxury or treated as a basic urban necessity.

A recent LinkedIn post highlighted a shift that many homebuyers have quietly begun to accept: clean air is no longer a given; it is a sellable asset.

The post by Vivek Joshi, an author and photographer, traced the evolution of housing marketing over the decades. Homes, once sold simply as places to live, gradually became lifestyle products. First came ‘golf-facing’ apartments, followed by ‘river-facing’, ‘sea-view’, and ‘hill-view’ homes, each promising proximity to nature as a marker of prestige. Today, he notes, a new phrase has entered sales pitches: ‘low AQI locations’.

It is worth noting that properties overlooking parks, forests, or lakes have long commanded a premium, with developers levying preferential location charges and, in some cases, local authorities pricing green-facing plots at a higher rate.

Joshi goes on to say in his LinkedIn post that what was once a basic human necessity is now being positioned as a premium feature. “If ‘low AQI’ sells houses today, imagine what we’ll pay for tomorrow,” Joshi wrote, warning that environmental degradation is steadily converting essentials into luxuries.



From water to air, scarcity as a selling point Joshi’s post drew a parallel between air and water, arguing that the real estate market has already normalised scarcity. Drinking water, he said, has long been commodified, packaged, priced, and distributed based on affordability rather than abundance. Clean air, he suggests, is now following the same path.

The larger concern, according to Joshi, is systemic. Rapid construction, soil depletion, loss of green cover, and shrinking biodiversity are creating new risks to human health faster than policies can address them. In his view, profit continues to outweigh sustainability in urban development decisions, allowing environmental damage to be repackaged and resold as “luxury”.

Earlier this year, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath had argued for linking property prices to environmental quality, calling for “price discounts” in neighbourhoods with poor air and water conditions. “The higher the AQI, the lower the real estate prices should be,” he wrote, reviving a proposal first floated in 2024 to tie property values to environmental health.

While homes near parks, lakes or forests often command hefty premiums, the reverse has not held true for polluted areas. Developers readily charge extra for views and aesthetics, but rarely discount prices for smog, contaminated water or degraded living conditions.

How developers are using AQI as a major selling point Developers are increasingly weaving air quality and nature into their project narratives. Godrej Properties, for instance, has equipped its Delhi’s Mathura Road development with a centralised fresh-air treatment system that pulls in outside air and filters pollutants through advanced technology developed with a German partner, aimed at lowering PM2.5 exposure within homes. Max, on the other hand, is leaning on landscape-led positioning for its upcoming Dwarka Expressway project, where a large central forest is being showcased as the defining feature, reinforcing the promise of a more breathable and nature-oriented living environment.

Godrej South Estate in Delhi is positioned at the premium end of the market, offering fully furnished 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences priced from approximately ₹2.4 crore onwards. A key differentiator is the project’s centrally treated fresh air (CTFA) system, which is integrated with VRF air conditioning, an advanced HVAC technology that utilises a single outdoor unit to serve multiple indoor zones, enabling precise temperature control and high energy efficiency. Together, the systems are designed to filter fine particulates while lowering indoor levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and carbon dioxide, reinforcing the project’s pitch around healthier living.

Max Estates has also launched Estate 361 in Gurugram’s Sector 36A. Centred around the LiveWell philosophy, the project promises to offer a forest ecosystem. The residential community offers a ‘forest in your backyard’ with over 2,50,000 sq. ft. of forest greens home to 1,000+ indigenous trees and over 50 species of flora carefully selected to thrive in Gurugram’s climate, the company said in a statement.



Going forward, will more residential projects be equipped with air filtration tech? Going forward, more residential projects are expected to incorporate air-purification technology, with developers likely to position cleaner air as a key feature in newer launches, much like fully air-conditioned apartments today, said Gaurav Mavi, co-founder at BOP, a real estate consultancy.

Sarang Kulkarni, managing director of Descon Ventures, cautioned that claims about low indoor AQI need to be understood in context and should not be reduced to simple marketing narratives.

He explained that maintaining lower AQI indoors is easiest when ventilation is restricted. “The moment fresh outdoor air enters a space, dust and smog come in with it. What many projects highlight as ‘low AQI’ is often achieved by recycling internal air, much like installing air purifiers inside homes,” he said.

Kulkarni pointed out that commercial buildings address this challenge through treated fresh air (TFA) or fresh air units, where incoming air is filtered before being circulated indoors. “In glass office towers, windows are sealed, and occupants do not open them. Homes work very differently, people open windows and balconies. To genuinely manage indoor air quality in residences, buildings would need sealed envelopes combined with centralised purification systems that supply filtered fresh air to each apartment through extensive ducting,” he said.

Such systems, he added, are complex, require continuous operation and long-term maintenance, and cannot be treated as a one-time installation.

Experts said centralised air filtration adds to construction expenses through higher electrical loads, dedicated equipment space, and ongoing maintenance requirements and not just a luxury need.

“Even an incremental cost of ₹3 per square foot at the construction stage can translate into price increases running into several lakhs for homebuyers,” Kulkarni said.

Green buffers and gardens, Kulkarni said, work by allowing polluted air to pass through foliage, which absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen while blocking some particulate matter. “Trees are not cleaning polluted air in the way filters do; they act as partial barriers. Air filtration systems, on the other hand, actively clean already polluted air,” Kulkarni said, arguing that both approaches must work together.

At a broader level, he emphasised that isolated project-level solutions cannot replace comprehensive city-wide environmental planning. “You can build a forest within a project and still struggle with AQI if the surrounding urban environment remains polluted. Filtration systems help at a micro level, but the real question is how cities reduce the pollution they generate in the first place,” he said.