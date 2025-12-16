After Delhi-NCR, AQI and water issues on the checklist of prospective homebuyers in Bengaluru

As pollution concerns gradually start to impact housing decisions in Delhi-NCR, a similar conversation is beginning to take shape around Bengaluru, with prospective homebuyers weighing long-term air quality, water availability and rising living costs before relocating or investing in property. A Reddit discussion on whether it is “worth shifting to Bengaluru” addressed the growing unease over environmental sustainability alongside affordability concerns. As pollution begins to influence housing choices in Delhi-NCR, similar concerns are emerging in Bengaluru, with homebuyers weighing air quality, water availability and rising costs, as reflected in a Reddit debate. (Representational Image) (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The post questioned whether Bengaluru’s air quality would improve 15–20 years from now and highlighted water security as a major concern, particularly amid soaring land prices and rising living expenses. The discussion reflects the sentiment seen in Delhi-NCR in recent months, where deteriorating AQI levels have prompted buyers to reassess long-term liveability, rather than focusing solely on job opportunities and real estate appreciation.

“Is it worth shifting to Bangalore? With the sky-high land rates and living expenses? Do you think the AQI will be better 15-20 years down the line?” the Redditor wrote.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, Delhi's AQI stood at 381 as of 6:30 AM on Tuesday morning, putting it in the‘very poor' category. This comes a day after the average AQI of the national capital was recorded at 427 on Monday, marking the third consecutive day it fell into the ‘severe’ category. In contrast, Bengaluru’s AQI remained ‘moderate' on December 16 morning at '178.’

As per the CBCP, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory, 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".



Also Read: Delhi-NCR AQI crisis puts spotlight on clean-air, wellness homes; here's what homebuyers should know

Pollution versus infrastructure trade-offs Several users compared Bengaluru with other large metros, arguing that while Delhi struggles with air pollution, Bengaluru faces its own set of challenges. “Delhi has an AQI issue, Bengaluru has traffic and water problems, and Mumbai has unaffordable real estate,” one Redditor wrote, suggesting that no major city offers a perfect solution. Another pointed out that Pune could emerge as a middle ground, with relatively better air quality and manageable infrastructure pressures.

Others said predicting environmental outcomes decades in advance is difficult, but agreed that air and water conditions are unlikely to improve dramatically in any major Indian city. “In terms of liveability, the shift may gradually move towards tier-2 cities with greener patches and proximity to metros,” a user said, highlighting a growing interest in alternatives beyond overcrowded urban centres.

Kiran Kumar, Vice President at Hanu Reddy Realty, stated that pollution and traffic are increasingly influencing residential preferences, particularly among older homebuyers. “Elderly buyers typically prefer homes located away from main roads, as they are more sensitive to air pollution and dust. They actively look for quieter neighbourhoods, away from heavy traffic and dense commercial activity,” he said.

He said that this shift is no longer limited to senior citizens. “We are now seeing even young couples and tenants choosing to move away from the city core, particularly towards the outskirts of north Bengaluru, to escape rising pollution levels and daily traffic congestion,” Kumar said, noting that cleaner air, lower noise levels, and improved quality of life are becoming as important as proximity to workplaces.

Environmental experts say that homebuyers continue to benchmark residential projects largely on the price per square foot, with sustainability often reduced to a checklist of visible features, such as solar panels or rainwater harvesting systems. According to them, this approach overlooks whether such measures actually deliver measurable environmental benefits.

Pravinjith KP, a civil engineer and managing director of Bengaluru-based environmental consultancy Ecoparadigm, said the bigger challenge is limited awareness among buyers. “There is a tendency to assume that the presence of green features automatically translates into environmental impact,” he said. “What buyers should be evaluating are outcomes, how much water is being conserved, how much energy demand is being offset, or whether air quality is genuinely improving, rather than simply ticking off sustainability labels.”



Also Read: Delhi-NCR AQI crisis: Gurugram homebuyers question buying homes in a city ‘where, for four months, you choke on the air’

Rising costs, water stress worry buyers More critical voices flagged Bengaluru’s rapid urbanisation as a red flag for homebuyers. One Redditor described the city as “overpopulated,” citing severe traffic congestion, high real estate prices and persistent water shortages. “After paying ₹3 crore for a 3BHK, you could still end up dependent on tankers for water,” the user said, adding that continuous construction has worsened dust levels across the city.

“Bengaluru relies heavily on piped water drawn from the Cauvery river, receiving around 1,450 million litres per day (MLD). However, demand continues to outstrip supply, with the city facing a shortfall, forcing large sections of the population to depend on private tankers,” Sandeep Anirudhan, an environmentalist, said.