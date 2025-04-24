Macrotech Developers signs joint development agreement for 20,468 sq m plot in Pune

Macrotech Developers Ltd, also known as the Lodha Group, has inked a joint development agreement worth ₹165.3 crore to develop a plot measuring 20,468 sq m in Pune’s Wakad area, near Hinjewadi, according to registration documents accessed by Propstack. Macrotech Developers signs development agreement for 20,468 sq m plot in Pune. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The company acquired the land from Goelpushp Developers LLP and Shri Balaji Ventures. Under the agreement, Macrotech will collaborate with Pune-based Goel Ganga Group and share 22.5% of the revenue generated from the project with the landowners. The deal also includes a security deposit of ₹25 crore, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of ₹8.26 crore was also paid for the transaction, which was registered in March 2025.

Macrotech declined to comment on the transaction.

The company said earlier this month that it had added two new projects in Pune with a GDV of ₹4300 crore ( ₹43bn). “With this we now have nine locations across Pune. This sets us on a path to further increase our market share and continue to grow towards becoming the No. 1 developer in Pune,” the company had said.

According to registration data accessed by Knight Frank, property registrations in Pune rose by 10% year-on-year, totaling 24,430 units, and generated over ₹924 crore in stamp duty, reflecting a 12.4% year-on-year growth.

