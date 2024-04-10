 Magicbricks to organise home interiors expo in Delhi, Gurugram on Apr 14 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Magicbricks to organise home interiors expo in Delhi, Gurugram on Apr 14

PTI |
Apr 10, 2024 02:51 PM IST

More than 20 brands, including home interior brands such as Asian Paints, LivSpace, Arrivae, and HomeLane, are expected to participate in the expo.

Real estate platform Magicbricks will organise an exhibition for home interiors in the national capital and Gurugram on April 14.

At the expo, customers can avail exclusive discounts of up to 40 per cent and on-the-spot offers from complete home-solutions brands.(Unsplash)
At the expo, customers can avail exclusive discounts of up to 40 per cent and on-the-spot offers from complete home-solutions brands.(Unsplash)

In a statement, the company said that 'Magic Interiors Mega Expo' will be held on April 14 (Sunday) in New Delhi and Gurugram.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the expo, more than 20 brands, including home interior brands such as Asian Paints, LivSpace, Arrivae, and HomeLane, are expected to participate.

Also Read | Puravankara Ltd in advanced stages of discussion for redevelopment of 3-4 housing societies in Mumbai: Group CEO

At the expo, customers can avail exclusive discounts of up to 40 per cent and on-the-spot offers from complete home-solutions brands.

Visitors can also explore a wide range of home solutions, including lighting, decor, modular fittings, and flooring.

"The Expo is aimed at bringing the convenience of comparing, analysing, and engaging with brands, simplifying the otherwise overwhelming process of identifying the best partner for home interiors and design," the statement said.

Also Read | Migsun Group to invest 426 cr to develop mixed-use real estate project in Lucknow

Magicbricks said it has monthly traffic exceeding 2 crores and an active base of of over 15 lakh property listings. It also offers more than 15 services including home loans, rent, movers and packers, legal assistance, property valuation, and expert advice.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / Magicbricks to organise home interiors expo in Delhi, Gurugram on Apr 14
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On