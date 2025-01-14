Mahakumbh 2025: This is how much a luxury tent and hotel stay at Prayagraj may cost

Mahakumbh 2025 is being held in Prayagraj, where almost 1.75 crore devotees took the holy dip known as the ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today at the Triveni Sangam, a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mystical Saraswati rivers. For those still planning to attend the event, celebrated as the largest gathering on earth, over the next six weeks, here’s a look at accommodation options. Ash-smeared Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men (C) of an akhara (monastic Hindu order), walk during a religious procession as they head to take a dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, for Shahi Snan or 'royal bath', on the occasion of Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj on January 14, 2025. (AFP)

Prayagraj offers a range of accommodation options for pilgrims, from luxury tents priced at around ₹1 lakh per night, hotels in the city priced at around ₹20,000 per night to the affordable IRCTC tent city, where rates start at ₹1,500 a night.

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), in the luxury glamping or glamorous camping business, has set up almost 40 luxury tents at its Sangam Nivas Prayagraj campsite. This is the third time they have set up the facility at the Mahakumbh Mela. These tents feature en suite bathrooms, heating, hot and cold water, and an on-site restaurant.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj offers a range of accommodation options for pilgrims, including luxury tents priced at around ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh per night. Photo Courtesy: The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

The accommodation at this campsite ranges from ₹70,000 per night to ₹1 lakh per night. “We cater to a selective group of people that includes industrialists, Bollywood stars, HNIs, CEOs and NRIs,” Rajnish Rai, chief operating officer of The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC) and a founding member of Ultra Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd, which now operates the brand TUTC, told HT.com

The luxury tents are located within the premises of an ashram spread across 3 acres. “There are two types of tents being offered - executive and luxury - and their sizes range from 400 to 500 sq ft. The campsite houses a restaurant serving Satvik food and even considers the vegan and lactose intolerance preferences of pilgrims,” he said.

The facility offers dedicated guide services and excursion specialists and provides boat services to take guests to the Sangam. It has a doctor-on-call facility and has an arrangement with the nearest multi-speciality hospital. Airport pick-up and drop-off facilities are also included, he said.

For women travellers, it provides female guides as well.

His advice to people wanting to visit the Kumbh Mela is to be prepared to adjust their itinerary, have adequate time, and follow the suggestions of their accommodation partner.

According to travel websites, Kumbh Camp India Adhvanta offers accommodation for ₹14000 per night for mid-range camping options.

Other tent accommodation options

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has set up the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City, located 3.5 km from the Triveni Sangam. The accommodation option provides tents for ₹18,000 to ₹20,000 per night. These include air conditioning, attached bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and three meals.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has also set up a tent city with more than 2,000 cottage-style tents. Prices start at ₹1,500 per night for tents with communal dining and bathing facilities and go up to ₹35,000 per night for premium options.

A few online travel websites, such as MakeMyTrip, offer Kumbh Mela packages, such as the three-night and four-day Soulful Kumbh in Prayagraj package, starting at ₹28,695 per person. This comes with a 4-star hotel stay, airport pick-up and drop-off, a Kumbh Mela guided tour, and a visit to Triveni Sangam and Khusro Bagh. Another package called Splendid Kumbh and Shahi Snan offers 4-star hotel accommodation, round-trip flights, airport transfers, selected meals, and airport transfers at ₹35,097 per person.

For those who want to stay in a hotel, the WelcomHeritage Badi Kothi hotel offers stays at ₹33,983 per night with breakfast, as per travel websites.

According to the Expedia website, The Legend Hotel offers premier rooms from January 17 to January 20 at ₹22,163 plus taxes. Accommodation at Hotel Kanha Shyam is available for around ₹17000 per night, Hotel Ajay International offers rooms from ₹21000 per night onwards, and rooms at Triveni Sangam Hotels and Resorts are available for ₹16,200 per night.