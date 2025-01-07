Planning to visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj? Here are top 7 places to explore in this sacred city

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is one of the world's most significant spiritual gatherings. Set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, this grand event is expected to draw millions of pilgrims, tourists, and spiritual enthusiasts. It offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions. Prayagraj offers diverse attractions beyond the Kumbh Mela, including Anand Bhavan, Hanuman Mandir, Allahabad Fort and more.(Instagram)

If you're planning to visit Prayagraj this year for the Kumbh Mela, the city offers a treasure trove of attractions beyond the religious event. From historic sites to cultural landmarks, here's a list of top places to explore while you're in this holy city. (Also read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 10 important travel and safety tips every pilgrim should know before heading to Prayagraj )

1. Anand Bhavan

Anand Bhavan, the ancestral home of the Nehru-Gandhi family, is a must-visit for history buffs. This iconic mansion is where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, spent his early years. Now converted into a museum, it offers a glimpse into India's freedom struggle through photographs, documents, and personal belongings of the Nehru family.

2. Hanuman Mandir

Hanuman Mandir, situated near the Prayag Railway Station, is one of the oldest and most respected temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is renowned for its unique statue of Hanuman, which is believed to be self-manifested, making it a major spiritual attraction.

3. Allahabad Fort

Prayagraj is also home to the historic Allahabad Fort, an architectural masterpiece built by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century. Overlooking the river, the fort beautifully blends Persian and Mughal styles. Inside, you'll find the legendary Akshaya Vat tree in the Patalpuri Temple, which is believed to be immortal.

4. Jawahar Planetarium

Located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Jawahar Planetarium, also known as Allahabad Planetarium, was inaugurated in 1979 to promote scientific curiosity and learning. Named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, it sits next to Anand Bhavan, the former residence of the Nehru family. This iconic spot is a must-visit for science enthusiasts and history lovers alike.

5. Ashoka pillar

The Ashoka Pillar, situated at Allahabad Fort, is a remarkable historical monument from the Maurya dynasty. Engraved with Emperor Ashoka's edicts, it stands as a symbol of India's deep-rooted heritage.

6. Triveni Sangam

The Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers meet, is the most iconic spot during the Kumbh Mela. Pilgrims flock here to take a sacred dip, believed to purify the soul and wash away sins.

7. Alopi Devi Temple

The Alopi Devi Temple, dedicated to Goddess Alopi, is a lesser-known but significant spot in Prayagraj. It gains special importance during the Kumbh, as the Goddess's idol is carried to the Sangam during the festival. Legend has it that the temple is where the Goddess's footsteps are visible.