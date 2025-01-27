MahaRERA examination: 6,755 out of 7,624 candidates clear real estate agents' competency test

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) announced in a statement issued on January 27 that 6,755, or 89% of the total 7,624 candidates, cleared the real estate agent competency examination. Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) announced in a statement issued on January 27 that 6,755, or 89% of the total 7,624 candidates. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

MahaRERA conducted the sixth phase of the real estate agent competency examination on January 4. Pune's Praveen Kamble scored 98%, placing first.

According to MahaRERA, 5,637 of the 6,755 candidates are male, and 1,118 are female.

MahaRERA said 264 senior citizens across Maharashtra also appeared and cleared the examination, 13 of whom are women. The eldest is 84-year-old Daulatsinh Gadhvi from Mumbai.

In total, over 20,000 real estate agents have cleared the examinations conducted for over a year.

In January 2023, MahaRERA made it mandatory for real estate agents to undergo training and obtain the prescribed registration certificate. Failure to do so will result in MahaRERA suspending their registration.

There are around 47,000 registered agents across Maharashtra. In May 2024, MahaRERA suspended the registration of over 20,000 agents who failed to comply with the training and certification requirements.

Along with appearing for the competency examination, the MahaRERA directed real estate agents to make half-yearly progress reports public in February 2023. This mandates furnishing information on projects where they have been designated by developers to handle sales.

On January 18, MahaRERA issued guidelines on things homebuyers should consider before buying a house. MahaRERA said the guidelines were issued to ensure that homebuyers do their due diligence before investing in a property.

The MahaRERA also asked homebuyers to ensure they deal with registered real estate agents.

MahaRERA further listed several obligations of real estate developers, including periodical updates. The developer must submit the project’s progress report to MahaRERA quarterly. The homebuyer should monitor the project's progress through MahaRERA's website and contact MahaRERA in case of a complaint against the developer.