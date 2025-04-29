MahaRERA's new project application portal to go live from May 5

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority's (MahaRERA's) revamped project application portal for housing project registrations, extensions and corrections will go live from May 5, the authority said in a statement. MahaRERA's revamped project application portal to register a housing project or seek extension or updation of data will go live from May 5, the authority said in a statement.

The new project application portal will help simplify the process for registering housing projects and managing updates. The portal will enable promoters to apply for new project registrations, request extensions for project completion, and make corrections to existing details. It will also facilitate the submission and tracking of applications, offering a more efficient and transparent system for MahaRERA stakeholders, it said in a statement.

Requests of those registered developers who have already applied for registration or sought extension or correction in their housing projects on the current portal will be processed in the existing system. They need not apply afresh, MahaRERA said in a statement on April 29.

MahaRERA has clarified that such applications will continue to remain unaffected and they will be entirely processed as per the existing steps in place.

The latest set of measures to be introduced are only meant for registered developers/ promoters. For homebuyers and agents, the system remains unchanged, it said.

It is recommended that the detailed profiles of developers and promoters approaching MahaRERA for various permissions on the website should always be accurate and updated. With the new website being introduced, all the existing developers and those who want to enter the sector should either update their information or create a new profile. No fee will be charged for the updation, MahaRERA said.

Sanjay Daga, founder and CEO, Anex Advisory said that the “updated MahaRERA portal enhances transparency and efficiency within Maharashtra's real estate industry by offering features such as detailed floor-wise apartment information, an improved user interface, and a system for tracking complaints. It guarantees precision, responsibility, and prompt resolution of grievances, thereby optimizing processes and minimizing delays. This represents progress towards a more transparent and efficient sector.”