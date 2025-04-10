MahaRERA mandates prominent display of QR code and registration number in real estate ads; 50,000 penalty for violation

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made it compulsory for developers and real estate agents to prominently display the project's MahaRERA registration number and a QR code linking to its RERA webpage in all advertisements. Non-compliance may lead to penalties of up to ₹50,000. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made it compulsory for developers and real estate agents to prominently display the project's MahaRERA registration number and a QR code linking to its RERA webpage in all advertisements.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

MahaRERA has noted that on several websites, the QR code and registration number are either not displayed correctly or are not visible due to poor colour contrast and small font size. The authority has warned developers and real estate agents that non-compliance could attract penalties of up to ₹50,000.

Since August 2023, MahaRERA has made it mandatory to include the project's QR code in all advertisements, aiming to simplify the due diligence process for homebuyers. The authority has specified that the QR code must be placed on the top right corner of advertisements, ensuring it is visible and easily scannable by software applications.

"The font size of the MahaRERA registration number and website address in advertisements or promotions shall be equal to or larger than the font size used for the project's contact details and address. However, if the contact details are mentioned in different fonts, the MahaRERA registration number shall be equal to or larger than the largest font used for contact details and address in the advertisement," reads the MahaRERA order dated April 8.

Also Read: Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal rules Trade Centre Building in Mumbai's BKC must register under RERA

Avoid small fonts and light colours: MahaRERA to developers

In a statement, MahaRERA noted that project registration numbers, QR codes, and website addresses are often placed in non-prominent spots of advertisements, frequently using small font sizes and light colours that make them difficult to notice.

Also Read: MahaRERA update: Maharashtra real estate regulator issues guidelines for buyers to consider before investing in property

"Such a practice undermines MahaRERA’s objective of transparency and consumer protection. Improper positioning, along with illegible font size and QR Code, makes it challenging for the homebuyer to understand if the project is MahaRERA registered or not. The objective is to enable flat purchasers to get the project’s relevant details available at a single click, and this purpose gets defeated," the MahaRERA said in a statement on April 10.

MahaRERA has stated that non-compliance with its directive may attract a penalty of up to ₹50,000 under Sections 63 and 65 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Also Read: From parking rules to guidelines on senior citizens' homes, MahaRERA’s top 5 game-changing orders in 2024

Developers and real estate agents will be given a 10-day window to rectify the issue. If the necessary corrections are not made within this period, the authority will take appropriate action as per the provisions of the RERA Act, MahaRERA said.