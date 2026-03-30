March money matters: Investors rethink how to deploy surplus capital in real assets

March often brings a familiar financial moment: bonuses are credited, business surpluses are accounted for, and liquidity briefly rises across households and firms. What follows, however, isn’t always deliberate. Some of that money is quickly spent, some remains idle in low-yield savings accounts, and a significant portion is invested without a clear strategic intent. What’s changing now isn’t the asset itself, but how investors can access it. Newer structures, such as fractional ownership and platform-based models, aim to lower entry barriers by enabling smaller investments in larger assets. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

That pattern is gradually changing. Investors are beginning to view year-end funds not as surplus cash, but as capital that needs a defined role within a portfolio. This shift is driving a renewed interest in real assets, particularly real estate, as a means to balance exposure to market-linked investments.

Where does additional capital get invested? If your core investments are already taken care of, where does additional capital actually go?

Surplus funds like bonuses don’t behave like regular investments. They show up:

At irregular intervals

In lump sums

Without a clear purpose attached to them And that combination often leads to hesitation, or quick decisions that aren’t always thought through.

From participation to allocation discipline There’s no doubt that more people are participating in financial markets today. Data from Central Depository Services Limited and National Securities Depository Limited shows that Demat accounts in India stood at 21.6 crore in December 2025.

But participation, by itself, doesn’t automatically lead to better allocation decisions.

Over the past few years, market volatility, whether driven by global interest rates, inflation, or geopolitics, has made diversification feel less like a theory and more like a necessity. Research from MSCI suggests that portfolios spread across asset classes have historically seen lower volatility than those concentrated only in equities, while still delivering comparable long-term outcomes.

That’s changing how investors think about additional capital. Instead of seeing it as an opportunity to take more risk, it’s increasingly being viewed as a way to balance what already exists.

Why real assets are back in the conversation Real estate has always been part of Indian investing, but usually in a very specific way, i.e. buying a home, holding land, or passing assets across generations.

What’s changing now is how it’s being thought about within a portfolio.

Instead of being seen only as something you use or inherit, it’s being looked at more deliberately for:

Income

Protection against inflation

Stability within a broader mix of assets One of the simplest ways to think about asset classes is by asking: where does the return come from?

With equities, the answer is largely growth. Income exists, but it’s not the primary driver.



With fixed income, returns are more predictable but often closely tied to interest rate cycles.

Real estate sits somewhere in between.

Income-generating assets can offer:

Rental income that comes in periodically

The possibility of value increasing over time Access is what’s really changing

For a long time, the main barrier to real estate investing wasn’t awareness; it was access.

Buying property meant:

Committing significant capital upfront

Staying invested for long periods

Managing the asset actively That naturally limited participation.

What’s changing now isn’t the asset itself, but how investors can access it. Newer structures, such as fractional ownership and platform-based models, aim to lower entry barriers by enabling smaller investments in larger assets.

Platforms such as ALT DRx are part of this shift, focusing on enabling participation in segments like healthcare real estate through fractional exposure. The idea is straightforward: take something large and illiquid, and make it investable in smaller parts.

But access and suitability are not the same thing. Easier entry does not remove the underlying risks.

What doesn’t change: the risks

Even with new formats, the nature of real estate hasn’t fundamentally changed.

Liquidity is still limited

Exiting isn’t always immediate, and pricing may not always be transparent.

Interest rates still matter

They influence both valuations and borrowing costs.

The asset itself still matters

Tenant quality, lease terms, and location can affect outcomes.

Structure matters too

With newer models, there’s an added layer of platform, legal, and regulatory considerations.

Rethinking what this money is for At its core, this isn’t really a story about real estate. It’s a story about how investors are starting to think differently about surplus capital.

Year-end bonuses and additional funds are:

Not tied to immediate goals

Flexible in how they can be used That flexibility is what makes them important.

For some, it might mean increasing exposure to equities.

For others, it could mean strengthening fixed income.

And for a growing segment, it means looking at assets that behave differently from markets.

Real estate fits into that conversation not as a default option, but as one of several ways to add balance.

The bottom line The more meaningful change isn’t where the money is going. It’s how decisions are being made. Instead of asking, Where can I put this right now? More investors are asking, What role should this play? That shift, from reacting to planning, is subtle, but it changes outcomes over time. Real assets are reappearing in portfolios not because they are new, but because their purpose is being recognised again.

March will continue to bring liquidity. That part isn’t changing. What is changing gradually is the way liquidity is treated. In a market environment shaped by volatility, evolving access, and more informed investors, real estate is becoming one of the ways surplus capital is being considered carefully, not automatically. Because in the end, it’s not just about where the money goes. It’s about whether it’s placed with intent.

And that’s what separates activity from investing.