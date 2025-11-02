Marriott, Aratt One World to launch luxury hotel in ₹3,500-crore integrated township in Bengaluru’s Electronic City

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Aratt One World, the real estate arm of Aratt Developers, to launch a 370-key JW Marriott Hotel in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. The hotel, spread across four acres, is slated to open in 2030 and will be part of a larger ₹3,500-crore mixed-use township being developed by Aratt One World at the same location, Vishal Vincent, Managing Director of Aratt Developers, told HT Real Estate. Marriott International has signed an agreement with Aratt One World, the real estate arm of Aratt Developers, to launch a 370-key JW Marriott Hotel in Bengaluru’s Electronic City. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels Photo)

The mixed-use township project spans 43 acres and will be developed in three phases, with a total built-up area of 4.5 million sq ft, including residential, commercial, hospitality, and co-living components. The developer aims to complete the township by 2030, with Phase 1, comprising 1.8 million sq ft, scheduled for completion within three years. “We have already commenced work on the residential segment, and the commercial segment is underway,” Vincent said.

Luxury homes and branded co-living The residential portion will account for 15% of the total development, or approximately 8 lakh sq ft, comprising 136 luxury residences with ticket sizes ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹ 5 crore. “The idea is to create a walk-to-work ecosystem under the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) work-to-work policy, where people can live and work within the same campus,” Vincent said.

He said that future phases will include more mid-segment and affordable housing options to cater to a broader audience. “Electronic City is already a high-value market, so creating affordable homes is challenging, but we are working to include them in subsequent phases,” he said.

The township will also feature a branded co-living facility with 260 rooms, operated under a franchise model. “It will not be a typical hotel or serviced apartment but something in between, designed for professionals who want high-quality, flexible living,” Vincent said, adding that the operator will be announced soon.

80% commercial mix with co-working and boutique offices Nearly 80% of the township’s total area will be dedicated to commercial development, including Grade A office spaces designed for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The plan also includes a managed working block for co-working firms, boutique office spaces, and garage-style offices for startups.

“Electronic City has evolved into a major business corridor, and we’re designing spaces that can cater to both large corporates and emerging entrepreneurs,” Vincent said.

Three Marriott hotels in the pipeline for Aratt One World In the hospitality segment, Aratt One World has partnered with Marriott International for three upcoming hotels, one each in Bengaluru (Electronic City), Coorg, and Chikmagalur. The JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru Electronic City will feature multiple dining options, wellness spaces, and 3,480 sq. m of banqueting facilities.

“The partnership with Marriott reflects our long-term commitment to creating world-class developments,” Vincent said. “This will be one of Bengaluru’s most integrated townships, blending luxury living, business spaces, and hospitality within a single ecosystem.”

"We expect the property to capture the strong corporate and MICE demand emerging from the tech corridor, while also offering spaces that reflect JW Marriott’s philosophy of ‘quiet luxury’ and mindfulness. Partnering with Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd. allows us to deliver a product that is globally elevated yet deeply contextual to Bengaluru’s progressive energy. We’re confident this hotel will redefine the hospitality experience in this part of the city," Hemant Tenneti, market vice president, South and East India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Marriott International, told HT Real Estate.