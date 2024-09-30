Max Estates reports 4,100 crore in pre-sales from Gurugram project within 30 days of launch

Within 30 days of the launch, Max Estates Limited has recorded a pre-sales booking value of approximately ₹4,100 crore from its first project in Gurugram, the company said in a statement on September 30. Max Estates reports ₹ 4,100 crore in pre-sales from Gurgaon project within 30 days of launch (representational photo)(Max Estates Limited)

In light of the response received by the project - Estate 360 - the company has revised its guidance for the total gross development value potential of the project.

The company had provided a guidance of ₹4,100 crore for FY25 and it has already received a collection of approximately ₹400 crore. “With this successful launch, Max Estates revises the guidance for the total gross development value potential of Estate 360 from ₹4,000 crore to approximately ₹4,800 crore in FY25,” the statement said.

“The successful launch of Estate 360, located in Sector 36A, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, has further reinforced Max Estates’ decision to consolidate its presence in this sector by acquiring additional 18.23 acres of land contiguous to current development, earlier this year, through a Joint Development Model (JDA) model,” Rishi Raj, COO of Max Estates, said, adding that the project is under design and will be launched in phases starting next financial year, with overall development potential of approximately 4 million square feet and gross development value potential of around ₹9,000 crore.

More on the project

According to the company statement, Estate 360 is Delhi NCR’s first intergenerational residential community at scale, designed by global design and architecture firm Gensler. Two of the six residences are dedicated to senior living managed by Antara Senior Living with a dedicated healthcare centre open to all residents of the community.

“As we look forward to introducing new LiveWell experiences, our primary focus remains on the execution of multiple projects and to scale the portfolio by adding approximately 3 mn square feet every year,” said Sahil Vachani, MD and Vice Chairman of Max Estates.