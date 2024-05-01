New York Life Insurance Company invests 388 crore into Max Estates; to acquire 49% stake in Max Estates' two offices

New York Life Insurance Company has invested ₹388 crore to acquire a 49% stake in two operational office complexes of Max Estates, the real estate arm of the Max Group, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 1. New York Life Insurance Company has invested ₹ 388 crore to acquire a 49% stake in two operational office complexes of Max Estates, the real estate arm of the Max Group

Upon the transaction’s close, New York Life will acquire 49% stakes in two SPVs of Max Estates that hold Max Towers and Max House (Phase I and II). Both are rent yielding operational commercial real estate projects located in Noida and Delhi, respectively. Max Estates will hold 51% in the two SPVs after the transactions are concluded, the company said.

Max Estates will use a bulk of these funds to finance its expansion into the high-growth residential market and to capitalize on market opportunities.

This strategic investment will enable Max Estates to deliver on its aspired growth trajectory of acquiring at least 2 million square feet of development opportunity every year and redefine the future of residential and commercial real estate in the NCR, the company said.

New York Life owns 22.67% share in the listed entity - Max Estates. It also owns 49% stakes in Max Estates’ new commercial projects in Delhi-NCR. It includes Max Square, which is already operational on Noida Expressway in Noida; and two under construction projects Max Square Two located adjacent to Max Square and a project located on main Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, the company said.

“We are excited to announce that our ever-growing partnership with New York Life Insurance is even stronger now. This collaboration further strengthens Max Estates' financial capacity to deliver world-class commercial and residential projects in Delhi-NCR and ensures a balanced approach to capital structure to fund the company’s growth trajectory,” said Sahil Vachani, VC and MD of Max Estates.

It signifies continued confidence from institutional investors in the growth potential of the company and its ability to unlock significant value for all stakeholders with right market-product combination in the real estate sector in India, he said.

