Microchip Technology acquires 1.7 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for 176 crore

Semiconductor solutions provider Microchip Technology India Pvt Ltd has purchased 1.72 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for ₹176 crore, according to documents accessed from Propstack. Microchip Technology India has bought 1.72 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹ 176 crore, Propstack data shows. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The office space is spread across two commercial blocks in EPIP Zone, Phase 2, along the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield.

The seller is Ascendum Solutions India Pvt Ltd. Each block spans across a basement, ground, and three floors, with built-up areas of 92,098 sq ft and 80,395 sq ft, respectively, the document showed.

EPIP Zone in Whitefield, Bengaluru, is a prominent area known for its IT parks and residential developments. It's a well-connected locality with a mix of commercial and residential spaces, attracting a large number of working professionals.

Microchip focuses on delivering high-quality semiconductor designs and solutions. Bengaluru’s Whitefield is one of the city’s most sought-after commercial hubs, driven by strong occupier demand from IT, R&D, and electronics firms.

Queries have been emailed to Microchip and Ascendum Solutions, and the copy will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Texas-based ExxonMobil renews lease for 5.3 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at ₹2.60 crore per month

Previous transactions in East Bengaluru

Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil Services and Technology had renewed its lease for five years for nearly 5.31 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor of Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 crore. The space, located in Prestige Shantiniketan, is spread across multiple floors in Crescent 1 (floors 4,5,6,7, 8) and Crescent 2 (floors 1, 2,4,5,6,7), the documents showed.

In April 2025, Google IT Services India renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in East Bengaluru’s Doddanekkundi, with an annual rental commitment of ₹90 crore. The five-year agreements, registered in April, cover office spaces in the Kyoto West and East Towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park.

Also Read: Google renews lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru with ₹90 crore annual rent

The documents showed that the company previously leased the space under Google Connect Services India Pvt Ltd from February 4, 2020, to November 24, 2024. The lease was renewed through one of the company's affiliates, Google IT Services India.

Whitefield remains a strong growth corridor for office real estate, driven by infrastructure investments, metro connectivity, and robust demand from both domestic and global companies. The area is seeing strong leasing activity, with recent transactions from developers like Sumadhura Group and Brigade Group. The area is also a focus for managed office spaces, with the Sumadhura Group launching its flex space vertical Workship in Whitefield.