Mumbai real estate: Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream11, buys luxury apartment for 138 crore in South Mumbai

Harsh Anand Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream11, an online gaming app, has purchased a luxury apartment in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area for more than ₹138 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. Mumbai real estate: Harsh Anand Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream11, an online gaming app, has purchased a luxury apartment in South Mumbai for over ₹ 138 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The 9,546 sq ft apartment has been purchased in a luxury project called Lodha Malabar Palaces by the Sea, which is being constructed by listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group.

Property documents show that the transaction was registered on January 9, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹8.30 crore was paid. It includes six car parkings.

The documents showed that the apartment on the higher floor has been sold at ₹1.45 lakh per sq ft, along with six car parking spaces.

An email has been sent to Macrotech Developers. If a response is received, the story will be updated. Harsh Jain of Dream11 could not be contacted for a comment.

Dream11 was co-founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth.

Luxury deals in Lodha Malabar

The Lodha Malabar project was in the news in March 2023 after Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj bought a sea-facing triplex from Macrotech Developers in the project for ₹252.5 crore.

In the same month, family members of industrialist J P Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, bought six sea-facing properties worth around ₹369 crore in the same project.

Documents accessed by IndexTap showed that in April 2024, two apartments in Lodha Malabar were sold for ₹270 crore to Anil Gupta, the chairman and managing director of Wellknown Polyesters Ltd.

The 31-storey project is called Lodha Malabar Palaces By The Sea. It is being constructed on Walkeshwar Road in the Malabar Hill area, considered one of the most expensive residential areas in the country.

According to local brokers, homebuyers in the Malabar Hill area are generally High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) who can afford to purchase homes priced between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh per sq. ft. These HNIs include CEOs, CXOs, and business tycoons.