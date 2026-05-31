Mumbai property registrations up 7% YoY to 12,315 in May, highest for the month in 14 years

Mumbai real estate market recorded over 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, up 7% year-on-year, marking the highest number of registrations for the month of May in the past 14 years, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.



The state exchequer collected ₹1,051 crore in stamp duty revenue during the month, marginally lower than the year-ago period.

Mumbai real estate market recorded 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, up 7% year-on-year, marking the highest number of registrations for the month of May in the past 14 years, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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While registrations rose 7% annually, stamp duty collections declined by 1% year-on-year, reflecting a shift in the transaction mix. On a sequential basis, property registrations fell 14% in May, while stamp duty collections dropped 9% month-on-month, analysis by Knight Frank showed.

The May 2026 figures surpassed the previous peak for the month recorded in May 2025, underscoring the resilience of Mumbai's residential market and continued end-user demand, it said.

For comparison, Mumbai had registered 15,983 property transactions in March 2026, generating ₹1,534 crore in stamp duty revenue, the highest monthly registrations and revenue collections recorded in the recent period covered by the data.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade. The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade. The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India. {{/usCountry}}

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"While stamp duty collections moderated marginally, suggesting some normalisation in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers,” he said.

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In April, property registrations in Mumbai crossed 13,864 units, marking a 6% year-on-year rise from 13,080 units a year ago and the highest for the month in over a decade, signalling sustained end-user demand. Stamp duty collections exceeded ₹1,114 crore, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India.

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