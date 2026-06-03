Mumbai real estate: All about 5 redevelopment deals in South Mumbai worth over 726 crore

South Mumbai’s real estate market continues to attract significant redevelopment activity, with five major transactions across Breach Candy, Carmichael Road, Nepean Sea Road and Pedder Road in the last 18 months. The five transactions have an acquisition value of over ₹726 crore, according to data accessed by Zapkey.com

South Mumbai's real estate market has witnessed five major redevelopment deals worth over ₹726 crore across Breach Candy, Carmichael Road, Nepean Sea Road and Pedder Road in the last 18 months (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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According to the data, between September 2024 and March 2026, five major redevelopment transactions were registered in South Mumbai's real estate market, including that of Miami Cooperative Housing Society and Seadel Cooperative Housing Society in Breach Candy, the Gamadia Bungalow acquisition in Carmichael Road, Purnima Patel Cooperative Housing Society on Nepean Sea Road, and Ajanta CHS and Maheshwar Niketan CHS on Carmichael Road.

Here’s a look at the five redevelopment deals.

1) Miami CHS Ltd and Puravankara Limited

According to Zapkey, one of the earliest deals in this cycle was the redevelopment agreement signed between the Miami Co-operative Housing Society on Bhulabhai Desai Road in Breach Candy and Bengaluru-based real estate developer, Puravankara Limited, in September 2024. The 2,078 sq m property, comprising a 13-storey residential building with 26 apartments, was transacted at a consideration value of ₹106.65 crore.

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"Under the agreement, existing members are collectively entitled to 61,750 sq ft of RERA carpet area along with 96 car parking spaces, while the developer retains the balance development potential. The transaction also included a ₹40 crore bank guarantee, a ₹2 crore security deposit and additional safeguards for residents," according to Zapkey analysis.

2) Gamadia Bungalow land acquisition by Maha-Hill Properties

In March 2025, a separate high-profile land acquisition took place on Carmichael Road, where Maha-Hill Properties Pvt. Ltd. acquired the Gamadia Bungalow, a 4,505 sq m property.

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The conveyance transaction was valued at ₹170 crore, reflecting the enduring appeal of standalone land parcels in South Mumbai’s ultra-premium residential micro-markets, according to Zapkey.

3) Purnima Patel CHS Ltd and Mitra Buildcon Pvt Ltd

According to the data, in September 2025, Purnima Patel Co-operative Housing Society on Nepean Sea Road entered into a redevelopment agreement with Mitra Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., a company associated with Mumbai-based real estate developer, Sunteck Realty.

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The leasehold plot measuring 652 sq m was transacted for ₹28.86 crore, adding to the pipeline of boutique luxury redevelopment projects in the area, according to Zapkey data.

4) Seadel CHS Ltd and Crest Residency Pvt Ltd

According to the data, in October 2025, Seadel Co-operative Housing Society, formerly known as Pratibha CHS, signed a redevelopment agreement with Crest Residency Pvt. Ltd. for its 7,197 sq m property on Sophia College Lane in Breach Candy.

"The deal carried a consideration value exceeding ₹105.64 crore. Society members are set to receive nearly 124,000 sq ft of RERA carpet area, while the developer has committed a refundable security deposit of ₹150 crore and a corpus contribution of ₹10 crore," Zapkey data shows.

5) Ajanta CHS and Maheshwar Niketan CHS with Oberoi Realty

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A transaction was recorded in March 2026, when Ajanta CHS and Maheshwar Niketan CHS jointly awarded redevelopment rights for their combined 4,857 sq m landholding on Carmichael Road and Pedder Road to Mumbai-based real estate developer, Oberoi Realty Limited.

With a consideration value of ₹315.57 crore, the transaction underscores the growing scale of redevelopment opportunities in South Mumbai’s tightly held luxury residential precincts, where limited land availability continues to drive redevelopment-led growth, according to Zapkey data.

Why are these redevelopment deals important?

According to Zapkey, these transactions collectively highlight how redevelopment remains the dominant route for unlocking value in South Mumbai’s luxury housing market.

As ageing residential buildings and legacy properties make way for modern premium developments, developers continue to compete aggressively for scarce land parcels in some of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, Zapkey said.

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“What we are witnessing in South Mumbai’s premium clusters like Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill, and Malabar Hill is not just a standard wave of redevelopment; it is a massive institutional repositioning of ultra-luxury real estate," explains Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.

"Tier-1 developers are backing their bids with unprecedented capital commitments. Historically, these micro-markets suffered from tight illiquidity because ageing, low-density structures rarely changed hands. Today, as capital flows unlock these legacy pockets, it signals massive long-term institutional confidence in Mumbai's luxury supply," Reddy said.

Mumbai’s redevelopment real estate market

Mumbai’s real estate redevelopment market grew 16% in 2025 compared to the previous year, driven by a rise in redevelopment deals across the city. A total of 229 development agreements (DAs) for the redevelopment of old buildings were signed in 2025, up from 196 in 2024, according to data from Knight Frank India.

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The momentum continued into 2026, with nearly 30% or 70 of the total redevelopment agreements for 2025 signed within the first 74 days of the year, up to March 15, the data showed.

According to Knight Frank India data, a total of 1,094 DAs have been signed in the last six years from January 2020 to March 15, 2026. A total of 432 acres of land has been unlocked for redevelopment through the signing of these 1,094 redevelopment deals.

Western suburbs have the highest number of redevelopment deals

According to the data, the western suburbs in the Mumbai real estate market have the highest share of redevelopment agreements signed in the last six years.

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Out of the total 1,094 DAs signed, 773 were from western suburbs, unlocking 321.2 acres of land, followed by 261 DAs signed in the central suburbs, unlocking 85.9 acres of land, 38 DAs signed in Central Mumbai unlocking 38 acres of land, and 22 deals signed in South Mumbai, opening up 8.3 acres of land.