MHADA lottery 2026: 75,366 applicants submit EMD for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai
MHADA Lottery 2026 received over 97,000 applications, of which more than 75,000 applicants paid the earnest money deposit, according to the housing authority
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received earnest money deposit (EMD) payments from 75,366 applicants out of more than 97,000 applications submitted for its lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.
"A total of 75,366 applications have been received, with an average of 28.54 applications per flat. This reflects the growing trust of Mumbai residents in MHADA and the strong demand for affordable housing," MHADA said in a statement.
According to MHADA's schedule, applications could be submitted until 11:59 pm on May 28, 2026. Applicants who completed their submissions within the deadline were allowed to make online payments of the earnest money deposit (EMD) until May 29, 2026.
Thereafter, MHADA will publish the provisional list of applications received for the lottery on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 pm on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.
MHADA will publish the final list of accepted applications on its website at 3:00 pm on June 16, 2026.
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Results for the lottery after June 25
According to MHADA, the date, time, and venue of the draw of application will be announced after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), currently in force for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections of local self-government bodies, comes to an end.
"The MCC is applicable until June 25, 2026. As per the Election Commission of India, the MCC remains in effect from the date of announcement of the election schedule until the entire election process is officially concluded. Accordingly, the lottery date will be declared after the MCC is lifted," MHADA said in its statement.
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All about MHADA lottery 2026
The MHADA lottery 2026 had put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.
The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale were in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.
Several apartments in the lottery were priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments were over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, according to the list.
The MHADA Lottery 2026 had apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.
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The most expensive MHADA apartment was in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA was in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More