Mumbai real estate: Arkade to develop luxury apartments in Goregaon's Filmistan studio land, 3,000 crore projected GDV

Mumbai-based listed developer Arkade Developers Limited said on July 3 that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the entire stake in Filmistan Pvt Ltd for ₹183 crore. The company plans to launch a project with luxury apartments having a gross development value of ₹3,000 crore. Mumbai-based listed developer Arkade Developers Limited said on July 3 that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the entire stake in Filmistan Pvt Ltd for ₹ 183 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

According to the company, this acquisition will enable Arkade Developers to develop the iconic 4-acre land parcel situated on SV Road in Goregaon West, popularly known as ‘Filmistan Studios.'

The company said that the project is scheduled for a tentative launch in the calendar year of 2026 and is planned for an uber-luxury residential development that will feature spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences along with exclusive penthouses, across two striking high-rise towers of 50 storeys each. With a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore, the project is poised to become a landmark in premium housing in Western Mumbai.

The developer plans to launch an uber-luxury residential project on the site in 2026, featuring spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments and exclusive penthouses across two 50-storey high-rises. With a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore, the project is set to become a premium housing landmark in Western Mumbai.

"Filmistan Studios holds immense emotional and legacy significance for Mumbai, and we are privileged to be entrusted with shaping its next chapter. This development will go beyond being a premium address, and it will offer a thoughtfully curated lifestyle experience for a discerning few. At Arkade Developers, we are not just creating homes; we are crafting a legacy that reflects the dynamic aspirations of our ever-evolving city," Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers Limited, said.

"Our track record across MMR stands as a testament to our commitment to quality, timely delivery, and design excellence. With a focused strategy across the western suburbs, we are actively expanding our footprint in this region with a couple of launches planned in early 2026. The upcoming transformation of the iconic Filmistan Studios will be a pivotal moment in our journey, foraying our position in the uber-luxury segment and reaffirming our promise to deliver spaces that are both timeless and transformative," Jain said.

Goregaon's real estate landscape

According to the company, Goregaon has rapidly transformed into one of Mumbai’s most promising and strategically positioned residential corridors. With its exceptional connectivity, including proximity to the Western Express Highway, metro lines, and key arterial roads, the suburb offers seamless access to major commercial hubs such as Mindspace, BKC, Goregaon, Andheri, etc.

Beyond connectivity, Goregaon boasts a robust social infrastructure, featuring renowned schools, hospitals, shopping centres, malls, entertainment centres, and expansive green pockets like Aarey Forest.

Local brokers said the average per sq ft price of an apartment in Goregaon West is around ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, depending on several factors.