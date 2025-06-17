Mumbai redevelopment news: MHADA floats bids to redevelop PMGP Colony in Jogeshwari

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on June 17 initiated the tender process to appoint an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the redevelopment of the PMGP Colony in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari, a western suburb of Mumbai. The project spans 27,625 sq. m. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on June 17 initiated the tender process to appoint an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the redevelopment of the PMGP Colony in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari, a western suburb of Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes)( (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) )

Originally built under the Prime Minister's Grant Project (PMGP), the colony has remained in a dilapidated state for years. MHADA said the redevelopment marks a major step toward resolving the long-pending housing issues faced by residents.

According to MHADA, residents will be provided with a 450 sq ft carpet area in modern homes in lieu of the existing 180 sq ft units.

MHADA will redevelop the colony directly through the appointment of an EPC contractor. As part of the project, approximately 984 families will be rehabilitated into modern housing units. Originally built between 1990 and 1992 under the Prime Minister's Grant Project (PMGP), the colony comprises 17 ground-plus-four-storey buildings.

According to MHADA, its Mumbai Board had earlier floated tenders on July 2 and September 6, 2024, after receiving government approval. However, no bids were received. Consequently, a proposal to carry out the redevelopment directly through MHADA was submitted to the government on April 4, 2025.

"Based on the government's approval received on May 28, 2025, the tender process for the appointment of an EPC contractor was published on the official website on 16 June 2025. The last date for submission of bids for this project is 7 July 2025," the MHADA said in a statement.

Kamathipura redevelopment bids floated

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), a unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), floated tenders on June 13 for redeveloping Kamathipura in South Mumbai, also known as the red-light area.

The MHADA said in a statement on June 12 that the area will be redeveloped under the cluster redevelopment scheme.

The MHADA said that through this project, 44,000 square meters of land will be made available, and the developer will receive 5.67 lakh square meters of development rights, where a housing stock of approximately 4,500 new housing units is expected to be constructed.

The Kamathipura area, spread across 34 acres in South Mumbai, includes approximately 943 cess buildings, with around 6,625 residential and 1,376 non-residential tenants/residents, totalling 8,001. About 800 landowners live in the area, and the buildings are approximately 100 years old, the statement had said.