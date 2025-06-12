MHADA floats tenders for redevelopment of Kamathipura, spanning 34 acres in South Mumbai

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), a unit of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has floated tenders for redeveloping Kamathipura in South Mumbai, also known as the red-light area. The MHADA has floated tenders for redeveloping Kamathipura in South Mumbai, also known as the red-light area. Picture for representational purposes only)(Satish Bate / HT Photo)

The MHADA said in a statement on June 12 that the area will be redeveloped under the cluster redevelopment scheme.

The MHADA said that through this project, 44,000 square meters of land will be made available, and the developer will receive 5.67 lakh square meters of development rights, where a housing stock of approximately 4,500 new housing units is expected to be constructed.

The Kamathipura area, spread across 34 acres in South Mumbai, includes approximately 943 cess buildings, with around 6,625 residential and 1,376 non-residential tenants/residents, totalling 8,001. About 800 landowners live in the area, and the buildings are approximately 100 years old, the statement said.

Also Read: Dharavi’s ₹95,790 crore makeover: 5 things to know about the Master Plan approved by the Maharashtra government

"The total net plot area of this region is approximately 73,144.84 square meters, and the project will be implemented under the cluster redevelopment scheme for which a tender for the appointment of a Construction and Development Agency for this project has been issued by the Board today," according to the MHADA statement.

Also Read: A home for Kamathipura residents as Mumbai starts biggest cluster rejig project

The Maharashtra government has appointed MHADA to carry out the Kamathipura cluster redevelopment project under Regulation 33(9) of DCPR 2034. This was granted via a government resolution dated 12 January 2023, and later, the project blueprint was developed under the title Kamathipura cluster Redevelopment Project Urban Village. Through this initiative, residents will receive larger and safer homes along with well-planned infrastructure facilities. The project will also include commercial buildings and recreational grounds, the MHADA said in the statement.

Will landowners be compensated?

According to MHADA, a decision has been made to compensate landowners in the Kamathipura area wherein one housing unit of 500 sq ft area will be provided for land plots measuring up to 50 sq m, two such units for plots measuring between 51 sq m and 100 sq m trs, three units for plots between 101 sq m and 150 sq m, four units for plots between 151 sq m and 200 sq m, and for every additional 50 sq m beyond 200 sq m, one additional unit of 500 sq ft will be provided to the landowners.

Also Read: For decades, MHADA has come to mean crumbling buildings; what's the solution?

About Kamathipura

Kamathipura, long known as Mumbai’s red-light district due to the presence of sex workers, also holds cultural significance and has been the backdrop for several notable films. The area was most recently depicted in the 2022 Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. One of the most iconic films set in Kamathipura is Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay!, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Film.