Dharavi’s 95,790 crore makeover: 5 things to know about the Master Plan approved by the Maharashtra government

The Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan received the state government's approval on May 28, according to a statement from the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Dharavi slums: The Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan received the state government's approval on May 28.(HT Photo)

The Master Plan details the redevelopment and rehabilitation of Dharavi, India's largest slum cluster.

Here are five things that you need to know about the Master Plan of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

1) What is the Dharavi redevelopment Master Plan?

The Master Plan will serve as a comprehensive blueprint for integrating residential, commercial, and industrial spaces while rehabilitating residents in Dharavi. It aims to modernise infrastructure while preserving Dharavi's socio-economic fabric.

Spanning over 600 acres, Dharavi is all set to undergo a facelift, with nearly 300 acres marked specifically for redevelopment and rehabilitation. In January 2024, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group, appointed renowned architect Hafeez Contractor to lead the redevelopment initiative.

2) How many tenants are eligible for Dharavi redevelopment?

According to the master plan of the Dharavi redevelopment project, a total of 72,000 tenants are presumed to be eligible for rehabilitation. Out of the 72,000 tenants, over 13,000 units are non-residential tenants, and the balance are residential tenants.

As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft. in size, an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Residents deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.

3) How is land use in Dharavi calculated?

According to the Master Plan of the Dharavi notified area, which covers a total of 251 hectares, the net developable area is 108.99 hectares, which is slightly above 269 acres.

Out of the total 108.99 hectares, 47.20 hectares are reserved for the rehabilitation of Dharavi residents. Another 47.95 hectares are reserved for a saleable component, where residential, commercial, and retail units will be sold in the open market.

The Master Plan also reserves around 40 hectares, or around 99 acres, for open spaces.

4) Current status of the door-to-door survey?

According to the Master Plan, a survey has been completed for around 56,971 structures and partially completed for the remaining structures as of May 19. The door-to-door survey is being undertaken to identify the tenants' eligibility.

The authorities are expecting to complete the entire door-to-door survey in the next two months.

5) Project cost and project timeline?

According to the Master Plan of the Dharavi redevelopment project, the rehab portion of the project is estimated to cost over ₹95,000 crore. The first commencement certificate for the rehab portion's construction was received on January 14, 2025, and the end date is seven years later, on January 13, 2032. The timeline for the entire project, including the sale component, is 17 years.

The total project cost, including the sale component and other components, is expected to be ₹3 lakh crore. Speaking to reporters on February 27, SVR Srinivas, CEO of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, estimated the total investment for the redevelopment and rehabilitation project to be approximately ₹3 lakh crore.