100 acres of greenery, open space proposed in Dharavi

Mumbai: When the world’s third-largest and densest slum, Dharavi, is redeveloped into an integrated planned township, it will have connected open spaces that will serve as a green lung at its centre. This is one of the highlights of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Master Plan, which was approved by the Maharashtra government on May 28. Mumbai, India - February 24, 2021: Top view of Dharavi in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The Adani Group-led Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) has proposed 100 acres of land to be kept as open space with beautiful landscapes, parks, playgrounds, and gardens, according to the master plan, which was seen by HT.

There are three main landscape strategies that have been proposed as part of this connected green space for Dharavi: a “Central Heart”, a “Green Spine” and a waterfront along the Mithi River.

The Central Heart is a rectangular park at the heart of Dharavi, which NMDPL has likened to the Bryant Park in New York City, which is spread across 9.6 acres. According to officials, it will be a large public open space with a canopy of trees and plants. It will be available for the recreational needs of citizens and to celebrate festivals.

The Green Spine will be a long pathway cutting through Dharavi for pedestrians and cyclists with trees on the sides, which will also act as buffer to prevent waterlogging during rains, officials said. It will start from the Mahim Nature Park, pass through the Central Heart and move south-west before it ends at the railway land between Matunga and Matunga Road railway stations.

“This lengthy green walkway will also act as a flood mitigation measure with a bioswale planned across the center of the spine. This unique feature is planned as part of a stormwater mitigation strategy,” said an official from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the implementing agency.

Lastly, a riverfront development and water body rejuvenation is also on the anvil, wherein a promenade will be created on the edges of Dharavi bordering the Mithi River. This will be a linear open space to make the river’s edge more accessible for citizens who come for a walk, similar to Marine Drive, officials said. The existing mangroves in this area will not be touched as part of the redevelopment, officials added.

Dharavi is being redeveloped by a special purpose vehicle comprising the Maharashtra government’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and Adani Properties.