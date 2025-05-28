Dharavi redevelopment project gets a push as master plan receives Maharashtra government’s approval

The Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan received government approval on May 28, according to a statement from the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Dharavi Redevelopment Master Plan received government approval on May 28. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files )

The approval was granted during a review meeting chaired by Fadnavis with senior officials.

"Dharavi should be redeveloped in an environmentally friendly and integrated manner. The commercial turnover in Dharavi is the most important part, and every native resident of this place should be given a house," reads a statement issued by Fadnavis' office.

Fadnavis said the redevelopment of Dharavi should be environmentally sustainable and integrated, adding that economic activities in the area are of the utmost importance.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde directed all relevant departments to expedite the necessary approvals for the project. The meeting also included SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, who delivered a detailed presentation on the initiative.

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

Spanning over 600 acres, Dharavi is all set to undergo a facelift, with nearly 300 acres marked specifically for redevelopment and rehabilitation. In January 2024, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL)—a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group—appointed renowned architect Hafeez Contractor to lead the redevelopment initiative.

The Master Plan will serve as a comprehensive blueprint for integrating residential, commercial, and industrial spaces while rehabilitating over 0.7 million residents. It aims to modernise infrastructure while preserving Dharavi's socio-economic fabric.

As per Maharashtra’s Slum Rehabilitation Act, each eligible resident of Dharavi will receive one rehabilitation unit, regardless of the number of tenements they own. These units will be 350 sq. ft. in size—an upgrade from the 300 sq. ft. units provided in other slum redevelopment projects.

Residents deemed ineligible for rehabilitation within Dharavi will be relocated to rental housing complexes outside the area under a hire-purchase arrangement.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), now known as Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), is a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group. It is also known as ‘the largest urban rejuvenation project in the world’ and ‘the first step towards making Mumbai slum-free.’

In November 2022, the Adani Group emerged as the winning bidder, committing an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore to kickstart the long-awaited transformation.