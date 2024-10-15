Mumbai-based Macrotech acquires seven land parcels in Apr to Sep period to build housing projects worth 16,600 crore

Listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha, has acquired seven land parcels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru in the first six months of ongoing fiscal FY24-25 to develop housing projects with an estimated revenue potential of ₹16,600 crore. Listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha, has acquired seven land parcels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru in the first six months of ongoing fiscal FY24-25(Pixabay)

The developer has been acquiring land via outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners for joint development.

During the first six months of this 2024-25 fiscal, the company has added projects worth ₹16,600 crore, which is more than 75% of its full year guidance of ₹21,000 crore.

The company had acquired three land parcels in the MMR and Pune during the April-June quarter to develop projects with a revenue potential of ₹11,100 crore.

Also Read: Macrotech Developers reports 21% increase in pre sales bookings to record ₹4,290 crore in Q2FY25

In the operational update for the second quarter between July to September, the company had announced four projects in Pune and Bengaluru having a potential of ₹5,500 crore.

Lodha plans to enter new city

Lodha Developers is also considering a few new cities that it plans to enter and is expected to take a decision on the next city in the latter half of FY25, Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Macrotech Developers had said in August 2024.

Also Read: Real estate isn't easy, it is a lot of ‘donkey work’: Nirupa Shankar says on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's show

Financial performance

On October 4, the company had reported a 21% increase in pre-sales bookings to record ₹4,290 crore during the July-September quarter compared to ₹3,530 crore in the same period last year.

"We achieved our best-ever quarterly pre-sales of ₹42.9 billion ( ₹4,290 crore) showing growth of 21 per cent year-on-year despite the inauspicious ‘Shradhh' period falling in September this fiscal year (versus October in FY24)," the company had said.

Also Read: Century Textiles officially rebranded as Aditya Birla Real Estate

The company has delivered around 100 million square feet of real estate and is developing more than 110 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.