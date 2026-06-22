Mumbai's water crisis: Why some real estate developers aren't yet worried about BMC's curbs

Even as Mumbai's real estate market commands some of the highest property prices in the country, nature has once again exposed one of the financial capital's most enduring vulnerabilities: water security. For a metropolis grappling with rapid urbanisation, large-scale redevelopment, and rising housing demand, the biggest constraint on future growth may not be land availability but access to water.

Mumbai's real estate market commands some of the highest property prices in the country, nature has once again exposed one of the financial capital's most enduring vulnerabilities: water security. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

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A delayed monsoon and concerns over dwindling reservoir levels recently prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose a 10% water cut, raising questions about whether the restrictions could disrupt construction activity and delay housing deliveries in India's financial capital.

For now, the industry appears largely insulated. Most developers say construction activity does not rely heavily on potable water supplied by the BMC. Instead, projects increasingly depend on treated sewage water, recycled water and tanker supplies sourced from authorised vendors, including groundwater. This shift towards alternative water sources means day-to-day construction is unlikely to face immediate disruptions.

However, the situation could become more challenging if restrictions persist. While leading developers have contingency measures in place, including recycled water systems and diversified sourcing arrangements, prolonged curbs could gradually increase construction costs and slow execution timelines. The impact may be less visible in the short term, but extended water stress could test project economics and delivery schedules, particularly for smaller developers with limited access to alternative resources.

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Real estate developers, including listed developers, maintain that the impact on ongoing projects is expected to be minimal in the short term. However, if the rainfall is weak, the water crisis will become general, and not remain limited to the construction sector.

According to developers, most do not rely heavily on potable water supplied by the BMC for construction. Instead, construction sites primarily treated sewage water, recycled water, and tanker supplies sourced from authorised vendors, including groundwater. As a result, day-to-day construction activities are largely insulated from municipal water restrictions.

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"The BMC's current restrictions on water usage could pose challenges for the real estate sector, particularly amid the pace of ongoing construction activity. Critical processes such as concrete curing, landscaping, and other construction operations require a consistent water supply, and any prolonged disruption could impact project timelines," said Amit Jain, chairman and managing director, Arkade Developers.

"That said, many developers have contingency measures in place, including the use of recycled water, water-efficient construction practices, and procurement from authorised alternative sources to minimise the impact of such restrictions. In the short term, the industry is not expected to face significant challenges. However, if the restrictions continue for an extended period, they could have implications for both project costs and delivery timelines," said Jain.

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"Water is one of the most essential resources for any city, supporting both daily life and ongoing development. While established developers are generally equipped with contingency measures, including recycled water systems and alternative sourcing arrangements, prolonged restrictions could result in incremental cost pressures and some moderation in execution velocity," said Anuj Mehta, Director, Dhuleva Group.

“Given the scale and sophistication of Mumbai's development pipeline, the impact is expected to remain manageable in the immediate term and is unlikely to materially disrupt overall construction momentum,” said Mehta.

BMC's water curbs

The concerns resurfaced after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a 10% water cut across Mumbai last month, citing lower-than-desired water levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city. The civic body subsequently last week extended restrictions to several categories of non-essential water use, including construction activities, raising concerns over the potential impact on project execution and housing deliveries if the curbs persist.

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Mumbai's dependence on reservoirs located outside city limits has long made it vulnerable to rainfall fluctuations. Rapid urbanisation, large-scale redevelopment and rising demand have only intensified the pressure on the city's water resources.

As of June 19, the combined water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes stood at 9.34% of total capacity, compared with over 13% during the same period last year. In 2024, reservoir levels were above 5%.

The city draws most of its water from seven reservoirs: Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi, which together supply about 3,800 million litres per day (MLD) to a population of more than 12 million.

However, Mumbai's daily water demand is estimated to exceed 4,200 MLD, with the shortfall met by government and private water tankers and other supplementary sources.

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There may be some relief on the horizon. Several parts of South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs received light showers on June 21, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city until June 24. According to media reports, IMD officials were quoted as saying that intermittent rainfall is expected over the next few days, with the monsoon likely to arrive in Mumbai around June 23.

Mumbai has enough water till August 17

Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner, BMC told reporters last week that Mumbai has enough drinking water supply till August 17.

The BMC implemented a 10 per cent water cut from May 15, 2026. Based on the current stock position, the available water can sustain supply until August 17, Bhide said.

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According to Bhide, the impact on the real estate sector is minimal. "The real estate sector is not significantly dependent on municipal water supply, so the impact on construction activity is expected to be minimal," she told Mid-Day.

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Population growth is putting pressure on Mumbai's water infrastructure

According to experts, the current situation serves as a reminder that infrastructure planning must evolve alongside real estate growth. Experts said that future urban planning must focus not only on creating new housing stock but also on strengthening the infrastructure needed to support it.

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"Mumbai's water challenge is not merely about rainfall or reservoir levels. The city receives substantial rainfall, but the real issue is creating adequate storage capacity and disposal management. Over the years, Maharashtra has developed an extensive network of dams, reservoirs and pipelines to supply water to Mumbai. However, the city's population continues to grow, increasing pressure on available resources," said Madhav Chitale, an expert in water resources and former committee chair for Greater Mumbai's Action Plan.

"Fortunately, the hinterland surrounding Mumbai generally receives adequate rainfall, and the existing reservoirs should not face severe stress under normal monsoon conditions. The larger concern is what happens after water is consumed. The treatment, recycling and safe disposal of wastewater must become a top priority. As our living standards have improved, per capita water consumption has also increased. While the traditional planning norm has been around 80 litres per person per day, consumption levels are steadily increasing and currently are around 150 litres, which could rise significantly to 250 litres in the coming decades due to improved standard of living," Chitale said.

According to Chitale, Mumbai must prepare for a future where water demand is substantially higher than it is today.

"This will require not only expanding storage capacity and strengthening water infrastructure, but also improving rainwater harvesting and conservation measures. Existing regulations may need to be refined to encourage better capture and storage of rainwater at residential and commercial developments," Chitale said.

"At the same time, urban planning cannot be separated from water planning. Rising population density places additional pressure on the water supply in the Mumbai city limits. The long-term solution lies in distributing growth more evenly across the metropolitan region rather than concentrating it in a few pockets. While desalination, the process of converting seawater into drinking water, is an option, it remains an expensive source of water. Given Maharashtra's rainfall patterns and the availability of inland water sources, the focus should first be on improving storage, augmenting the capacity of our dams, conservation, recycling and distribution," Chitale added.

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What is BMC doing to augment the drinking water supply?

To address recurring water shortages, Mumbai is pursuing a seawater desalination project along the lines of those in cities such as Dubai, Singapore, and Tel Aviv, which rely heavily on desalinated water for drinking.

The BMC has awarded a contract to Israel-based water technology company IDE Technologies to develop a desalination plant at Manori in Mumbai. The project will initially convert 200 million litres of seawater into potable water per day, with the capacity to expand to 400 MLD. Once fully operational, it is expected to supply 10% of Mumbai's water requirement.

Apart from converting seawater into drinking water, the BMC is pursuing the Gargai and Pinjal dam projects in Palghar district near Mumbai. The Gargai dam is expected to add about 440 million litres per day (MLD) to the city’s water supply, while the proposed Pinjal project could contribute around 865 MLD. Together, the projects aim to meet rising demand from Mumbai’s growing population and reduce dependence on existing reservoirs, according to BMC officials.