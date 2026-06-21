Rain lashes Mumbai after delayed monsoon amid water crisis, offers respite from heat

Parts of Mumbai witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning, bringing relief from heat and humidity. The light showers came after the southwest monsoon's delayed arrival and at a time when the Maharashtra capital is facing a water shortage. Mumbai Rain: Girls dance in the rain during monsoon shower in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further across parts of Maharashtra.

Rains lash Mumbai, offering much-needed relief The monsoon entered South Konkan earlier this month, but its progress slowed because of unfavourable weather patterns.

Data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar received the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, recording 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station recorded 20 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station received 16 mm.

Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 25 mm each.

The G-South ward office in Lower Parel received 21 mm, while Worli Fire Station recorded 17 mm.

Notably, a few districts of Maharashtra are under yellow alert by the IMD, including Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli, the agency’s Nowcast warning showed.

Mumbai’s water crisis The city has been facing a severe water shortage due to the delayed monsoon and declining reserves in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai.

Mumbai relies heavily on these reservoirs, which are replenished during the rainy season. However, because the monsoon arrived later than usual and inflows have remained below normal, water levels have dropped ahead of the peak monsoon period.

Amid the crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced new curbs on water usage. It has imposed a 20% reduction in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports facilities.