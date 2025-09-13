Nagpur flyover cuts through balcony; netizens dub it a ‘flyover-facing house’ and slam it as ‘planning gone rogue’

Viral videos show a concrete slab appearing to intrude into their living space, sparking outrage across the city. The flyover, meant to ease traffic between Kamal Chowk, Reshimbagh Square and Dighori, has instead become a stark example of what happens when mega infrastructure projects encroach on people’s doorsteps.

Nagpur’s ambitious ₹998-crore Indora–Dighori flyover project has sparked a storm on social media after images showed a section of the flyover curve that appears to cut through a balcony of a house at Ashok Chowk. Netizens have been taking potshots at the bizarre sight, dubbing it the ‘flyover-touch house.’

According to local media reports, the house belongs to the Patre family, whose balcony seems to intersect with the outer edge of the elevated flyover. A report by Lokmat Times said the family had received a notice from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation months ago, but no further action was taken and they have yet to receive any compensation for demolishing the portion of their home.

Also Read: Housing sales in top 15 Tier 2 cities fall 8%, sales value up 6% in Q1 2025: Report

NHAI says the structure is an encroachment According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is overseeing the flyover’s construction, the house structure is an encroachment, and they had asked the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to take the necessary action.

Also Read: Tier 2 cities Nagpur, Jaipur, Lucknow drive India’s real estate growth due to rapid infrastructure advancement

"Regarding the recent visuals circulating on social media about the Indora–Dighori Flyover at Ashok Chowk, Nagpur, it is clarified that during the construction stage, NHAI identified the encroachment and formally requested @ngpnmc for necessary removal action. NMC has also verified that the house structure in question was built without any sanctioned building plan," NHAI posted on X.

Also Read: How will the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway transform Maharashtra's real estate markets

"Kindly note that there is a 1.5m distance from the extreme edge of the flyover rotary beam to the edge of the structure. However, the property owner has extended the balcony beyond the plot boundary, and the protruding portion will be demolished shortly. Further, NHAI would like to inform that the flyover structure has been constructed strictly as per approved designs with all safety norms duly ensured," NHAI said on X.