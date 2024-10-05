The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on October 5 said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector. NAREDCO and FSAI ink MoU in Delhi to enhance fire safety and security standards in real estate development (Representational photo)(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

The partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country, NAREDCO said in a statement.

“The MoU with FSAI establishes a more integrated approach to real estate development in Delhi. The combined efforts of both organizations will enhance building safety, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable practices in India’s urban growth,” said G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO.

More on the partnership

As per the statement, the primary objectives of the MoU are to facilitate knowledge sharing between NAREDCO and FSAI, particularly concerning technological advancements in fire safety, life safety, and security systems.

Additionally, the organizations will conduct joint programs such as workshops, seminars, and conferences to educate their members on best practices and new developments in safety standards.

Furthermore, both parties will collaborate to develop industry standards for fire and life safety systems in real estate projects, ensuring that these standards align with global benchmarks.

NAREDCO and FSAI will also promote membership networking, encouraging participation in collaborative initiatives to foster a community dedicated to excellence in safety and security.

“Partnering with NAREDCO is a crucial step for enhancing fire safety in Delhi's real estate sector. Together, we aim to create safer environments for residents and workers, ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of every development,” said Saurab Aggarwal, President, Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI).

The Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) specialises in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention, and risk management. The organisation's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India while promoting a culture of safe living. The association works closely with government agencies to enhance regulations and improve the safety framework for the built environment.