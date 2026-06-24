National developers expand NCR footprint, raising housing supply share from 3% to 13% amid luxury demand and infra push

After developers from Bengaluru began eyeing Mumbai's lucrative redevelopment market, another trend is gathering pace in the real estate market, national developers are increasingly expanding their luxury housing footprint in the National Capital Region (NCR), attracted by rapid urbanisation, rising affluence, improving infrastructure and strong demand for premium homes.

Delhi NCR real estate: After developers from Bengaluru began eyeing Mumbai's lucrative redevelopment market, another trend is gathering pace in the real estate market, national developers are increasingly expanding their luxury housing footprint in the National Capital Region (NCR). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Infrastructure has emerged as a key catalyst for NCR's growth story. Mega projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Noida International Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and expanding metro networks are transforming connectivity, unlocking new residential corridors and creating long-term development opportunities, an analysis by Anarock has shown.

At the same time, NCR reflects a broader national trend of organised and listed real estate developers steadily gaining market share from smaller regional players. Their growing presence has intensified competition, prompting local developers to enhance project execution, governance standards and delivery timelines.

Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

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{{^usCountry}} "Residential demand from both end-users and investors is led by premium and luxury housing in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and New Gurugram. While end-user demand matches it in most precincts, investor activity is a prime demand driver in NCR," says Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Residential demand from both end-users and investors is led by premium and luxury housing in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and New Gurugram. While end-user demand matches it in most precincts, investor activity is a prime demand driver in NCR," says Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group. {{/usCountry}}

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"Also, buyer preferences are shifting toward credibility and execution. Branded developers are gaining share, especially in the premium segments where buyers can depend on timely delivery, quality, and trust - mirroring trends seen in global real estate markets," he said.

According to the latest ANAROCK Research data, the share of new NCR residential supply by national developers has quadrupled in the last four years – from 3% of the region's total new residential supply in 2022 to over 13% by 2025-end. These players include Godrej Properties Ltd., Prestige Estates, TATA Housing, Mahindra Lifespaces, Adani Realty, Sobha Ltd, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and Birla Estates.

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"Of approximately 25,355 residential units launched in NCR in 2022, national developers spoke for just 3%, or less than 700 units. In 2025, of the approximately 61,775 units launched across the region, nearly 8,100 were by national players. Their participation reflects this market's increasing institutionalisation, as well as homebuyers' growing preference for trusted brands with strong execution capabilities," he said.

Luxury housing supply dominated by 3, 4 and 5 BHK homes; Gurugram remains the preferred destination

Most projects by these national players almost exclusively have large 3/4/5BHK configurations, with the average size: 3BHKs at ~1,830 sq. ft., 4BHKs at ~2,600 sq. ft., and 5BHKs at ~4,465 sq. ft.

“The limited supply of smaller configurations suggests that most national developers are targeting affluent, lifestyle-oriented homebuyers," says Santhosh Kumar.

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Average pricing across these developers' projects falls within the premium category, with several of these developments positioned squarely in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments. Geographically, Gurugram remains their most preferred destination - of the total new supply in NCR by these national players, Gurugram has the highest share at 47%, followed by Ghaziabad with 27%, Noida 13%, and Greater Noida with 12%, the analysis showed.

Gurugram's enduring appeal continues to be driven by strong corporate demand, superior infrastructure, proximity to the airport, and continued expansion of employment hubs.

Also Read: Noida International Airport Jewar inaugurated: Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida real estate markets set to get a boost

Where does this leave regional developers?

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"In securely familiar territory," says Kumar. “The rise of national developers does impinge on regional players' relevance, especially in their established location citadels. Local developers retain critical advantages, including deep market knowledge and entrenchment, strong land relationships and historic land banks, and established customer networks.”

Also Read: Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations: How does it impact the real estate market around it?

Meanwhile, the growing presence of branded national players has elevated overall product quality, transparency, and customer confidence within NCR. They regularly introduce better design standards, larger amenity packages, sustainable construction practices, and stronger governance frameworks. Their entry has also intensified competition, encouraging local developers to improve execution capabilities and project delivery standards, the analysis showed.

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