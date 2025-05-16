Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NBCC sells 446 homes for 1,468 cr in Noida via e-auction

PTI |
May 16, 2025 09:00 PM IST

NBCC said it has sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, through an e-auction at a total sale value of ₹1,467.93 crore

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 446 apartments in Noida for 1,468 crore through e-auction.

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 446 apartments in Noida for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,468 crore through e-auction. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 446 apartments in Noida for 1,468 crore through e-auction. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

In a regulatory filing on May 16, NBCC informed that the company has sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, PH-IV at Sector-76, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, through an e-auction at a total sale value of approximately 1,467.93 crore.

NBCC will get a marketing fee of 1 per cent of the sale value.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) was formed to complete the stuck projects of the Amrapali Group through NBCC (India).

The state-owned firm was asked to complete 38,000 flats and hand it over to homebuyers.

The e-auction of apartments will help NBCC in the completion of projects and repayment of debt, which was taken to finish these projects.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / NBCC sells 446 homes for 1,468 cr in Noida via e-auction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On