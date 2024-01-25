NBCC to develop a commercial-cum-residential project worth 2000 crore in Kerala

The government’s construction arm NBCC will be developing a mixed-use project worth ₹2000 crore in Kerala, NBCC said in a statement on January 25. The government’s construction arm NBCC will be developing a mixed-use project worth ₹ 2000 crore in Kerala, NBCC said in a statement on January 25.. (Picture for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

The development of 17.9 acres of land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Drive, Kochi will be undertaken by NBCC (India) Limited. This ₹2000 crore project includes development of mixed use commercial-cum-residential complex in phases on a self-sustainable development model, it said.

"This project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable urban development and creating spaces that harmonize with the evolving needs of the community," said K.P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC.

After considering the land orientation and commercial viability, the total land parcel of 17.9 acres has been divided into two parts of 3.16 acre and 14. 74 acre wherein it is planned to construct a built-up area of approximately 71,900 sq.m and 3,20,700 sq m respectively, NBCC said.

NBCC has prepared a concept note for the execution of the project which shall be presented for approval by an empowered committee of the state government. The concept note envisages two pockets of development.



While one pocket is planned for mixed development with commercial/office facilities and residential flats, the second pocket is planned for a residential complex along with a connected commercial facility and a 2500-pax convention center along with a hotel facility, NBCC said in a statement.

This development will resemble a mini smart city. Sustainable features such as solar power, rain harvesting, STP, bio degradable and non degradable waste disposal have also been included, it said.