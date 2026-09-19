Not all smooth sailing: Why a Bengaluru landlord says finding a ‘genuine’ tenant is tougher than expected

Apart from tenants’ complaints about landlords not returning security deposits or raising rents, Bengaluru landlords too have their share of rental woes. From rent negotiations and repair requests to demands for additional furniture, property owners say finding serious tenants can be equally challenging.

A Bengaluru landlord has taken to Reddit, saying that while getting enquiries for a 2BHK was not difficult, finding 'genuine' tenants who agreed to the terms and followed through after property visits was tough. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

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A Bengaluru landlord took to Reddit, saying that while getting enquiries for a 2BHK was not difficult, finding prospective tenants who agreed to the terms and followed through after property visits was.

The landlord, who expected to rent out the property within a week or two, said some prospective tenants initially appeared interested but later negotiated heavily on rent or sought additional concessions. Others changed their requirements at the last minute.

In a post titled “Finding a genuine tenant for my 2BHK in Bangalore is harder than I expected”, the landlord wrote: “I genuinely thought renting out my 2BHK in Bangalore would take maybe a week or two. Put up the listing, get a few calls, find a decent tenant, sign the agreement and be done. It hasn’t gone that way at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the first week brought mostly random enquiries, with people asking about rent, location, parking, maintenance and furnishing, before disappearing without much follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the first week brought mostly random enquiries, with people asking about rent, location, parking, maintenance and furnishing, before disappearing without much follow-up. {{/usCountry}}

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More serious enquiries followed, but brought another set of challenges. “People would visit the 2BHK, seem to like it, and then negotiate heavily on the rent or ask for additional concessions. A few even seemed ready to proceed initially and changed their requirements at the last minute,” he wrote.

The landlord said he was also surprised by requests for specific changes before the property had even been confirmed. Some prospective tenants wanted painting or repairs, while others asked for additional furniture or certain amenities to be included within the same rent.

Even after finding a seemingly serious tenant, the paperwork can create another hurdle. “Once someone finally seems serious, there’s still document verification, rental agreement, deposit, move-in date and several other things to sort out. It feels like there are so many points where a potential deal can suddenly fall apart,” he posted.

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“The biggest challenge for me has honestly been figuring out who is genuinely serious. Some people sound extremely interested over the phone, but after one visit or a little negotiation, they simply stop responding. At this point, even a confirmed viewing doesn’t feel like a confirmed lead,” he wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant shocked by rental terms: 30 days’ rent for painting, security deposit refund after a month and more

The landlord also asked fellow Redditors how they filter out people who say they are “definitely interested” but disappear after the visit or start negotiating heavily at the last minute.

What Redditors advised

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One Redditor said they adjust the rent and terms depending on the tenant profile. “What worked for me is reduce the rent if you are renting to families and increase it but be very flexible if renting to bachelors,” the user wrote, adding that offering furniture or kitchen appliances had helped keep the property occupied.

Another said landlords should expect the process to take at least a month and begin looking for a new tenant as soon as the existing tenant gives notice. The user said they include a one- or two-month notice clause to give themselves enough time to find a replacement.

Some recommended using brokers despite the commission. One Redditor said brokers can be useful because they handle property visits and other aspects of the process, although finding a reliable broker can itself be difficult.

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Another Redditor said they created a detailed template containing all information about the apartment and shared it with prospective tenants along with photographs before agreeing to a viewing.

“Make sure they agree on rent and location and which floor, move-in date etc before you show the place,” the user advised, saying this helped avoid wasting time on prospective tenants who later tried to negotiate after viewing the property.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenants say finding a house to rent has become a ‘full-time job’; some call it harder than planning a wedding

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Another Redditor said a good broker was worth the commission, although finding a reliable one remained a challenge.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them