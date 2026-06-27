Not just housing, but seamless transport to expand Delhi-NCR's growth, say industry experts

As the National Capital Region (NCR) undergoes rapid urban expansion, experts believe that the next phase of growth will depend not only on new housing and infrastructure but also on seamless transport connectivity. The panel featured Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Former MD & CEO, DMRC and Former Joint Secretary (Urban Transport), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA); Abhay Mishra, President and CEO, Jindal Realty; Bhaumik Gowande, Transport Researcher, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) India; and Sail Kumar, Director, CRC Group. (HT/Shivya Kanojia)

At the India Next Real Estate Expo, a panel discussion on “connectivity corridors” brought together policymakers, transport experts and real estate leaders to discuss how integrated mobility can shape the region’s future.

The panel featured Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Former MD & CEO, DMRC and Former Joint Secretary (Urban Transport), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA); Abhay Mishra, President and CEO, Jindal Realty; Bhaumik Gowande, Transport Researcher, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) India; and Sail Kumar, Director, CRC Group.

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was that expanding metro networks alone will not be enough. The experts stressed that the focus must now shift to last-mile connectivity, integrated transport planning and creating urban centres where people can travel conveniently without depending heavily on private vehicles.

Call to strengthen transport connectivity Speaking on transport planning, Bhaumik Gowande said India’s urban development model needs a more integrated approach instead of isolated residential projects. He observed that many residential complexes continue to be developed without adequate public transport access.

He pointed out that if a single authority oversees planning and implementation, infrastructure can be developed in a more coordinated manner. Referring to global examples, Gowande said Tokyo has a dense railway network , adding that the NCR is nearly three times the size of Tokyo and therefore requires even stronger transport planning.

On the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), he said the network could significantly reduce travel time across the region.

Sanjeev Kumar said that transport planning should begin by identifying commuters’ travel patterns rather than simply building new infrastructure.

He also cited Gurugram as an example of why last-mile connectivity remains a major challenge despite metro expansion. He noted that many commuters still spend nearly an hour reaching the nearest metro station, reducing the overall convenience of public transport.

On enhancing metro connectivity Sail Kumar, Director, CRC Group, highlighted that metro expansion must be supported by effective first and last-mile connectivity. He said that while Delhi Metro has transformed commuting, many residents still spend nearly an hour travelling just to reach the nearest metro station.

Using Gurugram as an example, Kumar said transport connectivity should be planned alongside urban development rather than as an afterthought.

“Last-mile connectivity needs to be made stronger. If we are serious about building a much larger economy, transport corridors become fundamental,” he said.

He also argued that Delhi’s transformation is more than an infrastructure upgrade. “It is not just an adjustment; it is a paradigm shift,” he remarked, adding that projects such as the Ganga Expressway and other emerging transport corridors will further improve regional connectivity.

Abhay Mishra, President and CEO of Jindal Realty, echoed the need for integrated urban planning. He stressed that cities cannot continue expanding through disconnected residential developments and instead require infrastructure that supports both mobility and economic growth.