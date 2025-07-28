Omaxe Group secures 500 crore funding from Oaktree

Omaxe Group has secured funding of Rs. 500 crore from Oaktree Capital Management LP, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, for developing its existing projects and future growth. Omaxe Group has secured funding of Rs. 500 crore from Oaktree Capital Management LP, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

In a regulatory filing on July 28, the company informed that it has raised ₹500 crore from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management L P (Oaktree).

It will provide growth capital for Omaxe’s ongoing projects across key markets such as New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Faridabad, along with flagship developments like Omaxe state in Dwarka, the upcoming integrated township in Amritsar, and a new township project in Indore, to name a few, the company said.

The funding will strengthen the company’s core and accelerate delivery timelines for residential, commercial, and public-private partnership (PPP) developments, including its infrastructure, commercial, and residential projects, it said.

“This partnership with Oaktree marks an important milestone in Omaxe’s growth journey. The confidence that a global investor like Oaktree places in our business is a reflection of the strength of our delivery record and our long-term vision. This Fund infusion enables us to move faster on construction, reduce market dependence, and strategically invest in new opportunities that align with our core markets,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

“We have taken meaningful steps to strengthen our balance sheet and improve financial flexibility in the last few years, repaying significant debt while delivering consistent sales growth and creating easily monetisable projects funnel. With no immediate liability to repay, most of the funds would be used for faster execution and create additional headroom to explore expansion in select markets. We would like to thank team Oaktree, for partnering with us in this growth journey,” said Atul Banshal, director, finance, Omaxe Ltd.

In the last two financial years, Omaxe has repaid net Rs. 1285 crore to lenders as principal payment, reducing overall net debt to ₹300 crore. The company sold properties over Rs. 3000 crore in FY25.

Earlier on July 28, Omaxe said it has raised ₹431 crore through the issue of debentures on a private placement basis for business growth. The company informed that its subsidiary, Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt Ltd, has raised ₹431 crore by issuance and allotment of 43,100 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹1 lakh each through a private placement basis.