Omaxe Group to invest 2500 crore on commercial-cum-sports complex project in Dwarka

Delhi-based Omaxe Group will invest ₹2500 crore on a commercial-cum-sports complex at Dwarka spanning over 50.4 acres, the company said on September 2.



The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and likely to generate over ₹4,200 crore in revenue during its lifecycle, the company said in a statement. The Omaxe State project to come up in Dwarka will be an integrated 5-in-1 destination with sports, retail, hospitality, food and culture arena featuring a state-of-the-art cricket-cum-football stadium

Omaxe has launched The Omaxe State that comprises a sports complex, retail area and a hotel. The company will build a cricket-cum-football stadium besides providing indoor games facilities, it said.

Where will the project be located?

To be located in Sector 19-B, New Delhi, the project is being developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an investment over ₹2500 crore, the company said in a statement.

The Omaxe State will feature a modern ICC and FIFA-standard International cricket-cum-football stadium with a seating capacity of over 30000, as well as an international multi-sports indoor stadium that can accommodate 2000 spectators, it said.

The Omaxe State will feature a sports district, a shopping district, a hospitality district, a food district, and a social district. The food district will be inspired by London's Covent Garden and Carnaby Street. It will span over 5 lakh square feet and feature more than 40 fine dining restaurants, night and day clubs, sports bars, three drive-throughs, a large food court, rooftop restaurants, food kiosks, food trucks and banquet facilities, the company said in a statement.

Beyond retail, the facility will include a by-invitation sports and leisure club, a 75,000 sq. ft. e-sports arena, and a hotel with 148 keys. The complex will also feature a large banquet space with multi-level parking, an event arena for social and cultural events, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and tennis, badminton, squash, basketball, and football facilities, it said.

“With ‘The Omaxe State,’ we aim to provide Delhiites with an international-level experience right here in their own city. This development will bridge a significant gap in Delhi’s infrastructure by offering a world-class venue for sports, shopping, and entertainment. We are thrilled to contribute to the city’s growth and elevate its profile with this unique 5-in-1 destination,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group.

The facility is located close to Yashobhoomi, Asia's largest convention center, IGI Airport, Bharat Vandana Park and the upcoming diplomatic enclave.

