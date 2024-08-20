DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Around 40,000 flats on sale in Delhi, check prices, how to apply and other details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering around 40,000 housing units across three housing schemes, which include flats in the affordable, mid income and high income segments. DDA Housing Scheme 2024 has on offer around 40,000 flats across three housing schemes, that include flats in the affordable, mid income and high income segments. (DDA)

The DDA's new housing schemes includes three schemes - the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, the General Housing Scheme 2024, and the Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024. These schemes provide a diverse range of housing options, ensuring that residents from different economic backgrounds can find suitable accommodations.

Scheme 1

DDA’s Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 offers 34,177 flats with prices starting at ₹ 11.5 lakh up to ₹ 28.47 lakh.

Registration for this scheme will begin on August 22, 2024 at 11 am and booking of flats will start from September 10, 2024 at 11 am, according to the DDA brochure.

The scheme closes on March 31, 2025.

The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 offers low-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at discounted rates.

These units are being offered in various locations, including Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, and Narela, the brochure showed.

Scheme 2

The DDA General Housing Scheme 2024 offers around 5,531 flats with prices starting at around ₹ 29 lakh to ₹ 2.18 crore.

The scheme is known as DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024. This scheme is being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Under the scheme flats are being provided across all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG) and LIG.



Registration of flats starts on August 22, 2024.

Flat booking starts from September 10, 2024 at 11 am.

The scheme closes on March 31, 2025, according to the brochure.

These will be at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela.

Scheme 3

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 offers 173 flats with prices starting at ₹ 1.28 crore up to ₹ 5 crore.

Under this scheme, DDA is offering around 173 MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B in Dwarka through an e-auction process.

On offer is a penthouse in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of around ₹5.19 crore) , four super HIGs in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of ₹2.59 crore), 21 HIG apartments in Sector 19-B (tentative reserve price of ₹2.10 crore to ₹2.28 crore), 98 MIG apartments in Sector 14 (tentative reserve price of ₹1.28 crore to ₹1.47 crore), 14 MIG apartments in Sector 16B (tentative reserve price of ₹1.29 crore to ₹1.43 crore) and 35 MIG apartments in Sector 19 B (tentative reserve price of ₹1.31 crore to ₹1.43 crore), according to the brochure.

Registration and submission of earnest money deposit starts from August 21 at 11 am.

The last date of online registration for participation in the e-auction and submission of online EMD is September 16, 2024 by 6 pm.

Final submission of application should be made by September 19, 2024 by 6 pm.

Announcement of e-auction schedule will be made on September 20, 2024.

Online e-auction to start from September 24, 2024, according to the DDA brochure.

“To meet the affordable housing requirements of low-income group, this scheme offers LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first-come first-serve (FCFS) mode, making housing more accessible and enabling a common man to own a house in Delhi,” DDA had said in a statement.

